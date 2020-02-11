Epifano hits 1,000-point mark for FCS

Nicholas Epifano went over the 1,000 career point mark for the Fayette Christian Crusaders as they defeated Adam County Eagles in varsity boys basketball action this past Saturday, Feb. 8.

Epifano led the team with a new career high 38 points (including seven 3s) in a 48-31 win. Epifano’s magic moment came off an offensive rebound with two minutes left in the third period.

The contest was stopped for a brief presentation from Crusaders head coach Gary Shaffer marking the special occasion.

Epifano was hot from the start of the contest as he scored 12 of the team’s first 16 points. He added 17 more points in the third period including five threes and the now record-breaking offensive stick back bucket.

Lane Hufford added four points with both Zander Ivey and Drew Pontious having two points each.

“That’s quite a feat for any young man,” FCS head coach Gary Shaffer said. “It’s a nice feat to have accomplished. You have to work to do that. It takes a lot of work on your part, it doesn’t just happen.

“He’s a great kid,” Shaffer said. “He deserves it. He’s worked very hard. He’s worked as hard as any athlete I’ve coached.”

Shaffer said that Epifano is going to go attend Boyce College in Lexington, Ky.

“He wants to play basketball there,” Shaffer said. “He’s already talked to the coach and visited the school. That’s where he’s planning on going.”

Other Crusaders games played:

Junior High Boys

Crusaders go to 15-0 with a 47-15 win over Adams County

Justin Wines led the attack with 14 points, Jake Crichton had 11 points and Nate Crichton scored 10 points. Drew Pontious and Gage McDaniel added six points each.

Crusaders girls team notches victory

The varsity Crusaders girls team moved to 7-1 overall after a 45-22 victory Saturday. Makenna Granger led the team with 17 points including three 3s. Emily Barker added 10 points with Letisha Knepp and Katelynn Crichton each scoring eight points and Grace Sheeter added 2 points.

The Crusaders were back on the road this week with games Tuesday at Milford Christian and Friday at Cozaddale in Goshen. The teams will host Hillsboro Baptist on Friday Feb. 21 for Senior Night.

Crusaders Basketball games are broadcast on McDonalds Fayette Co. Ohio Facebook page.

Fayette Christian School boys basketball coach Gary Shaffer presents Crusaders senior Nicholas Epifano with the ball after Epifano reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career in a victory over the Adams County Eagles Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at FCS. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Nicholas-Epifano-and-Gary-Shaffer-pic.jpg Fayette Christian School boys basketball coach Gary Shaffer presents Crusaders senior Nicholas Epifano with the ball after Epifano reached the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career in a victory over the Adams County Eagles Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at FCS. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Crusaders senior Nicholas Epifano takes the ball to the basket for two of his career-high 38 points in a 48-31 win over Adams County Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Epifano reached the 1,000-point career scoring mark in this game. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_Nicholas-Epiffano-goes-to-the-basket-2-8-2020.jpg Crusaders senior Nicholas Epifano takes the ball to the basket for two of his career-high 38 points in a 48-31 win over Adams County Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Epifano reached the 1,000-point career scoring mark in this game. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Fayette Christian School sophomore Emily Barker (left) is guarded out on the perimeter during a game against the Adams County Christian School Eagles Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Barker scored 10 points in her team’s 45-22 victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/02/web1_FCS-girls-pic-2-8-2020.jpg Fayette Christian School sophomore Emily Barker (left) is guarded out on the perimeter during a game against the Adams County Christian School Eagles Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Barker scored 10 points in her team’s 45-22 victory. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

By Randy Young For the Record-Herald

Record-Herald Sports Editor Chris Hoppes contributed to this report.

