Div. II boys Sectional tournament draw announced

The Sectional tournament pairings for the Division II boys basketball tournament were unveiled Sunday.

Miami Trace is a No. 10 seed (10-8 at the time of the draw). The Panthers will face No. 7 seed Logan Elm (13-5) Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

The Washington Blue Lions (0-19) are the No. 18 seed. They will play the No. 15 seed McClain (6-13) Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. at Southeastern High School.

The winner of the Washington-McClain game will take on the No. 2 seed Jackson (18-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:15 p.m.

Also on Feb. 14 at Southeastern, at 6:15 p.m., the No. 16 seed River Valley (5-13) will take on No. 17 seed Circleville (2-16).

The Hillsboro Indians are the No. 13 seed (7-12). They will play Unioto (No. 4 seed, 16-3) Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at Southeastern H.S.

Chillicothe is Division I in boys basketball.

They are a No. 16 seed in the Central District and will play the winner of the Feb. 22 game featuring Marysville (No. 21 seed) taking on Westerville North (No. 28 seed) on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Chillicothe High School.