Panthers win Regional dual wrestling title

Miami Trace High School was the site of the Region 14 dual team wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 8.

Miami Trace went 3-0 to win the tournament and advance to State.

The Panthers will compete at St. John Arena at The Ohio State University Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.

This is the third year in the last four that Miami Trace has sent a team to Columbus for this tournament.

Miami Trace began with a 51-23 win over Logan Elm in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, the Panthers defeated Blanchester, 45-34 and in the finals, Miami Trace beat Wilmington, 37-24.

The Washington Blue Lions went 1-1 on the day.

The Blue Lions trounced Gallia Academy, 73-6 and then lost to FAC rivals Jackson, 37-34.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a more detailed report.