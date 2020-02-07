MT j-v girls basketball beats Mustangs, falls to McClain

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers j-v basketball team hosted the McClain Lady Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up Thursday, Feb. 6.

McClain won the game, 33-25.

Miami Trace had to battle from behind in this contest.

McClain led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and 16-6 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, it was 26-8, McClain.

Miami Trace stormed back with a big fourth quarter, outscoring McClain 17-7.

For Miami Trace, Mallory Pavey, Sidney Payton and Mallory Lovett each scored seven points. Pavey and Payton each made one three-point field goal.

Hillary McCoy scored four points for Miami Trace.

Iva Easter and Madi Sykes shared top scoring honors for McClain, each with 12 points.

Evelyn Vanzant scored eight points and Jaden McCoy scored one.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 2 4 2 17 — 25

Mc 6 10 10 7 — 33

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Miami Trace’s j-v girls basketball team played Lynchburg-Clay. The game was played for two quarters due to a shortage of available players for the Lady Mustangs.

Miami Trace scored nine points in the first quarter and six in the second, while Lynchburg-Clay had two points in the first quarter and 10 in the second.

Mallory Lovett led Miami Trace with five points.

Mallory Pavey scored four points and a trio of players — Hillary McCoy, Sidney Payton and Lilly Workman — each contributed two points.

Serene Walker led Lynchburg-Clay with six points with Kalyn Rich and Bryana Price each chipped in two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 6 — 15

L-C 2 8 — 10