Boys High School Basketball Poll

Associated Press Boys state basketball poll
How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school boys basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (15) 18-1 168
2, Lakewood St. Edward (2) 16-1 154
3, Cols. South 18-1 126
4, Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97
5, Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87
6, Cin. La Salle 16-2 67
7, Youngs. Boardman 15-1 57
8, Green 14-2 50
9, Pickerington Cent. 14-4 28
10, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 15-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. McKinley 20.
DIVISION II
1, Akr. SVSM (14) 13-3 167
2, Trotwood-Madison (1) 16-2 124
3, Lima Shawnee (1) 17-0 123
4, Tol. Rogers 15-2 100
5, Cin. Wyoming 16-0 94
6, Heath 19-0 71
7, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (1) 13-2 70
8, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46
9, Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41
10, Jackson 17-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Unioto 14.
DIVISION III
1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9) 15-3 144
2, Versailles (4) 18-1 131
3, Cin. Deer Park (1) 15-1 102
4, Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 15-1 101
5, Richwood N. Union (2) 16-0 93
6, Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63
7, Willard 15-2 57
8, Oak Hill 15-4 35
9, Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34
10, Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. Fairview Park Fairview 27. Metamora Evergreen 24. W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Columbus Grove (4) 17-0 140
2, New Boston Glenwood (10) 18-1 126
3, Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102
4, Antwerp 16-0 101
5, Richmond Hts. (3) 14-4 75
6, Peebles 16-2 72
7, Lucas 14-1 58
8, Glouster Trimble 13-2 51
9, Berlin Hiland 13-4 49
10, Tol. Christian 14-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: McDonald 25. Ottoville 23. Malvern 20. Greenwich S. Cent. 20. Cols. Grandview Hts. 17. Norwalk St. Paul 14.