Panthers take season series with Indians

The Miami Trace Panthers boys basketball team welcomed the Indians of Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

Miami Trace was victorious, 52-46.

The Panthers completed the season sweep of the Indians, after winning at Hillsboro on Dec. 17, 59-43.

The Panthers were led by junior Logan Rodgers with 23 points. He turned in another double-double, pulling down 12 rebounds, six on the offensive boards.

Freshman Andrew Guthrie had nine points, seven rebounds and what could be a career-high six blocked shots.

The Panthers’ size was a definite factor, as they recorded nine blocked shots, as well as 40 rebounds, 16 offensive.

Hillsboro sophomore Quintin Captain made 4 of 6 three-point field goal attempts and scored a total of 20 points. He also had four rebounds and led his team with three steals.

Junior Lawton Parry hit three treys for nine points.

Sophomore Hunter Price led the Indians with eight rebounds.

It was a very entertaining game, rough and tumble at times.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well.

Miami Trace made 19 of 54 shots for 35 percent. From behind the three-point line, the Panthers went 0 of 11.

Hillsboro connected on 16 of 58 shots for 27 percent.

They hit 8 of 31 three-point shots for 25 percent.

It was senior night Friday, with all of the winter sports athletes being recognized.

Miami Trace has two seniors on this year’s team; Trevor Barker and Kyler Conn.

“We’re as proud of these two seniors as any group we have ever had here,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “It’s not so much what they provide on the court, basketball-wise, although they are both critical to what we do on the court, but to see how they’ve grown and matured, from a leadership standpoint, from a consistency stand-point, it’s just been a pleasure to watch.

“Trevor brings a lot to the table and Kyler being our point guard, they are two real big pieces of what we do,” Pittser said.

“We’re super banged-up,” Hillsboro head coach Miles Burton said. “We were without three guys who normally start for us. They have the flu and we had some injuries. We had to play line-ups today that we don’t normally play.

“I’m very proud of our guys for stepping up,” Burton said. “We just ran out of gas at the end.

“Quintin Captain stepped up and scored 20 points,” Burton said. “He played really good defense.

“Coltin Hunter hasn’t played a lot of varsity for us thus far and he played big minutes tonight,” Burton said. “Hunter Price is coming off an injury. I thought he played really well. Bryce Parsons, a freshman, got his first varsity minutes. It was a big team effort. We’re looking forward to getting some guys healthy as we enter the home stretch.”

“I thought Coach Burton did a really good job of having his kids ready to play,” Pittser said. “They came here with a mindset that they were going to play a real aggressive brand of basketball.

“We had some good fortune down at their place,” Pittser said. “We were able to build a lead early and do it through some pressure. He had his kids ready to respond to that tonight. They were gritty, tough and very physical. It turned into a little bit of a barn-burner.

“We didn’t shoot the ball as well as maybe we could have,” Pittser said. “I didn’t think we could throw one in there for a while. To see us continue to battle and stay positive and pull one out is a big deal.”

Both squads were slow-starting in this conference match-up.

Hillsboro led 4-2 midway through the opening quarter.

At the end of the first period, the Indians were in front, 14-9.

Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro 12-5 in the second quarter to set the score at 21-19 Panthers at the half.

The Panthers went on a 6-0 run to start the second half, extending their lead to 27-19.

The Indians battled back and pulled to within one, 27-26, with 3:25 to play in the third.

Miami Trace took a 36-29 lead into the final quarter of play.

The Panthers led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Hillsboro rallied to within as few as three points, but could draw no closer.

Miami Trace made its final six free throws to secure the 52-46 victory.

Miami Trace (now 10-8 overall, 4-3 in the FAC) will be back in action Friday at home against McClain.

Hillsboro (7-10 overall, 2-7 FAC) will host Western Brown Saturday at 5 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 9 12 15 16 — 52

H 14 5 10 17 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 10-3-23; Andrew Guthrie 3-3-9; Kyler Conn 3-2-8; Trevor Barker 2-3-7; Ethan Steele 0-2-2; Hayden Hunter 1-0-2; Cameron Moore 0-1-1; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19-14-52. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 19 of 54 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 11. Rebounds: 40 (16 offensive). Assists: 9. Steals: 7. Blocks: 9. Turnovers: 12. Personal fouls: 16. Bench points: 11. Second chance points: 8. Points off turnovers: 0.

HILLSBORO — Quintin Captain 4 (4)-0-20; Lawton Parry 0 (3)-0-9; Brad Miller 1-4-6; Hunter Price 1 (1)-0-5; Bryce Parsons 2-0-4; Coltin Hunter 0-2-2; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Shane Sullivan 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (8)-6-46. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Captain, 4; Perry, 3; Price. Field goal shooting: 16 of 58 for 27 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 8 of 31 for 25 percent. Rebounds: 30 (13 offensive). Assists: 6. Steals: 3. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 10. Personal fouls: 18. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 2. Points off turnovers: 7.

Miami Trace junior Cameron Moore drives toward the basket during Friday night’s game against the Hillsboro Indians. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Cameron-Moore-vs-Hillsboro-1-31-2020.jpg Miami Trace junior Cameron Moore drives toward the basket during Friday night’s game against the Hillsboro Indians. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace senior basketball players Trevor Barker (left) and Kyler Conn were among the winter sports athletes recognized prior to the game against Hillsboro Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MT-seniors-Barker-and-Conn.jpg Miami Trace senior basketball players Trevor Barker (left) and Kyler Conn were among the winter sports athletes recognized prior to the game against Hillsboro Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

