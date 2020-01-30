MT gymnasts compete at Warhawk Invit.

The Miami Trace gymnastics squad traveled to Columbus to participate in a seven-team invitational Friday, Jan. 24.

Upper Arlington won the competition with a team score of 130.05.

Miami Trace finished in fifth place with a 121.35 team score.

Olentangy Orange (129.1) was second, Thomas Worthington (125.1) was third and Grove City (121.85) was fourth.

Rounding out the scoring were Westerville Central (116.65) and Buckeye Valley (108.4).

Miami Trace senior Devan Thomas placed second overall out of 85 gymnasts competing with a calculated score of 33.0 in the meet.

Thomas won the vault (8.1) tying the event with Greeneview’s Lizzy Valentine. The two practice partners stood together to be recognized. Valentine is an independent gymnast who trains with the Panther team.

Thomas also took first on balance beam (8.45), seventh on bars, (8.05) and eighth on floor, (8.5).

Fellow teammate Grace Rolfe earned a third place finish with her efforts on the vault event, (8.0).

Kandice Mathews of Miami Trace was fifth on vault with a 7.8 score.

The team recorded 12 new high marks in the competition.

Washington High School freshman Abby Rose achieved three of those individual successes.

The team also boosted their combined score from last weeks meet – 116.35 to a 121.35 overall.

The next competition for the team is Saturday at Cincinnati Anderson High School. This will be a 12-team invitational.

Washington High School freshman, Abby Rose, completes a back walkover on the balance beam. Miami Trace senior Devan Thomas, at left, salutes her second place All-Around finish at the Warhawk Invitational gymnastics meet Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

