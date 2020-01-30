Lady Lions fall at Olentangy, 45-39

LEWIS CENTER — The Washington Lady Blue Lion basketball team traveled up to Olentangy High School Saturday, Jan. 25 for a non-conference game against the Braves.

Olentangy won this game, 45-39.

Washington senior Shawna Conger led her team with 12 points.

Freshman Kendall Dye scored 10, sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored eight, freshman Natalie Woods had six points and freshman Kaelin Pfeifer scored three.

For Olentangy, junior Kennedie Doup led with 15 points. She was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Junior Meg Spohn scored 11 and junior Dani Beidelman scored seven.

Olentangy led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Washington pulled ahead in the second quarter to lead at the half, 21-18.

The turning point in the game was the third quarter, in which Olentangy scored 18 points to seven for Washington to recapture the lead, 36-28.

Washington is at home Tuesday to take on Westfall at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 10 7 11 — 39

O 13 5 18 9 — 45

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 1-1-3; Kendall Dye 5-0-10; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 3-2-8; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Megan Sever 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 3-0-6; Halli Wall 0-0-0; Shawna Conger 5-2-12. TOTALS — 17-5-39. Free throw shooting: 5 of 6 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

OLENTANGY — Isabelle Walters 0 (1)-0-3; Meg Spohn 3 (1)-2-11; Bridget Stafford 2-0-4; Dani Beidelman 3-1-7; Bailey Cummings 0-0-0; Kennedie Doup 0 (2)-9-15; Camryn McCulty 0-0-0; Reagan Richeson 1-1-3; Paige Pawlikowski 1-0-2. TOTALS — 10 (4)-13-45. Free throw shooting: 13 of 20 for 65 percent. Three-point field goals: Doup, 2; Walters, Spohn.