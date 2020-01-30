MT boys bowling beats Jackson

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the Miami Trace boys bowling team met Jackson for the final regular season match of the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Miami Trace was victorious over Jackson, with two seniors, Jay Caudill and Andrew Amore, leading the way.

Caudill bowled a 222 and a 265 and Amore pitched in with a 278 and a 265.

Brendan Major had a 214 game, Connor Collins rolled a 213 and Jayden Brown had a 187 game.

The team set a new school record with a score of 2,748. The previous record high team score was 2,703.

To date, Miami Trace has lost just one FAC match this season and is tied with defending champions Hillsboro.

The Panthers will be in action Thursday, Feb. 6 at the FAC tournament at LeElla Lanes.

“The team has had a very nice year,” head coach Ron Amore Sr. said. “(They have) worked very hard all year.”

FAC meet Feb. 6 at LeElla Lanes