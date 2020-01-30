Lady Panthers beat Huntington, 50-26

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team visited Huntington High School in Ross County Saturday, Jan. 25 for a non-conference game.

Miami Trace won this game, 50-26.

The Lady Panthers had three players in double figures, led by sophomore Libby Aleshire with 11 points.

Senior Shay McDonald scored 10 points and junior Delaney Eakins scored 10.

Sophomore Emma Pitstick scored eight points for the Lady Panthers.

For Huntington, Megan Steele scored 10 points and Allison Bayse scored 10.

Miami Trace held a 16-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At halftime, the Lady Panthers led 29-11.

After three quarters of play, it was 40-17, Miami Trace.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 16 13 11 10 — 50

H 4 7 6 9 — 26

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 2-0-4; Mallory Pavey 0-2-2; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 4-2-10; Magarah Bloom 1-0-2; Libby Aleshire 4-3-11; Mallory Lovett 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 0 (1)-0-3; Grace Bapst 0-0-0; Emma Pitstick 1 (1)-3-8; Delaney Eakins 5-0-10; Addy Little 0-0-0; Hillary McCoy 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (2)-10-50. Free throw shooting: 10 of 15 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, Pitstick. Field goal shooting: 19 of 55 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 2 of 12 for 17 percent. Turnovers: 11.

HUNTINGTON — Peyton Brown 1-0-2; Gracie Davis 2-0-4; Madison Ackley 0-0-0; Katie Fisher 0-0-0; Allison Basye 5-0-10; Carly Dyer 0-0-0; Emily Haubeil 0-0-0; Megan Steele 0 (3)-1-10; Katie Hirsch 0-0-0; Karlee Uhrig 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (3)-1-26. Free throw shooting: 1 of 2 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Steele, 3. Field goal shooting: 11 of 43 for 26 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 9 for 33 percent. Turnovers: 24.