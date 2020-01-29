Lady Lions beat Jackson, 55-26

The Washington Lady Blue Lions returned to Frontier Athletic Conference play Wednesday with a home game against the Jackson Ironladies.

Washington rolled out to a 12-2 lead en route to a 55-26 victory.

The Lady Lions had four players in double figures, led by senior Shawna Conger with 15 points. Conger hit three three-point field goals and was 6 of 6 from the foul line.

Senior Halli Wall scored 14 points, sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored 10, including one three-point basket and freshman Kendall Dye scored 10 points.

For Jackson, sophomore Katelyn Webb was the leading scorer with 12 points.

Junior Taylor Evans and sophomore Olivia Kennedy each added four points for Jackson.

The Lady Lions increased the lead to 29-8 at halftime.

Washington was in front, 43-17 at the end of three quarters of play.

For much of the second half, Washington often had as many as four freshmen on the court.

Washington had 23 rebounds, with five from the offensive glass.

Conger led with seven rebounds, Wall had five and Dye had four.

Washington had what might be a season-high of 16 assists.

Conger had four assists and Wall had three.

Dye had three steals and Conger had three steals.

“I thought the girls did an excellent job sharing the ball tonight,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “They were just always looking for one more pass. We had energy from everyone tonight. The girls were cheering each other on and were just excited for one another. It was a great team effort.”

Washington (9-10 overall, 4-5 in the FAC) did have a game scheduled for Saturday at Logan. That game has been postponed, as have all sporting events for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, due to the district being closed because of illness.

Jackson is now 2-15 overall, 1-7 in the FAC.

Washington is scheduled to host Westfall Tuesday at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 12 17 14 12 — 55

J 2 6 9 9 — 26

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0 (1)-1-4; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 0-0-0; Kendall Dye 5-0-10; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 3 (1)-1-10; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 1-0-2; Halli Wall 6-2-14; Shawna Conger 0 (3)-6-15; Megan Sever 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (5)-10-55. Free throw shooting: 10 of 12 for 83 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 3; Mongold, Smith. Turnovers: 6. Assists: 16.

JACKSON — Katelyn Webb 2-8-12; Olivia Kennedy 2-0-4; Gabby Webb 0-0-0; Kylee Bako 0-0-0; Raegan Hall 0-0-0; Maycee Burnside 1-0-2; Lauren Elliott 1-0-2; Taylor Evans 1-2-4; Bronwyn Nelson 1-0-2. TOTALS — 8-10-26. Free throw shooting: 10 of 17 for 59 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

At right, Washington freshman Allie Mongold (left) and senior Abby Tackage force a held ball situation during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. Also pictured for Washington are senior Halli Wall, left and freshman Kendall Dye.