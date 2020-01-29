Miami Trace gymnasts compete at Thomas Worthington

The Miami Trace gymnastics team traveled to Thomas Worthington Tuesday, Jan. 21 to participate in a quad meet competition.

Tri-Valley took first place with a 127.1 score.

Thomas Worthington received a 125.915 team score for second place while Miami Trace earned a 116.35 score, achieving third place. Completing the meet was Westerville Central with a score of 114.

Greeneview High School’s Lizzy Valentine stood in fifth place in the All-Around (32.05). The Rams’ junior took second on vault, (8.35), fifth on bars, (7.7), and sixth on floor exercise (8.3).

Miami Trace gymnast Kandice Mathews tied Valentine with her vault (8.35) 2nd place.

Freshman, McKinley Kelley earned a fifth place finish when she competed her one-half on full-off vault (8.2).

Washington High School freshman gymnast, Abby Rose, tied Kelley on vault and stood alongside her in fifth in the placings.

Miami Trace’s Milana Macioce received an 8.4 score from the judges for her floor routine. This score earned Macioce a fourth place finish at the meet.

Miami Trace will compete in the Anderson High School Invitational Saturday.

Kandice Mathews performs her second place vault. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Kandice-Mathews-vault-at-Thomas-Worhiington.jpg Kandice Mathews performs her second place vault. Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview, above, left, and Kandice Mathews of Miami Trace stand in second place as they tied on the vault with an 8.35 awarded score. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Lizzy-Valentine-and-Kandice-Mzthews.jpg Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview, above, left, and Kandice Mathews of Miami Trace stand in second place as they tied on the vault with an 8.35 awarded score. Courtesy photos Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School hitting her front handspring vault, tying for second place with Kandice Mathews. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Lizzy-Valentine-vault-at-Thomas-Worthington.jpg Lizzy Valentine of Greeneview High School hitting her front handspring vault, tying for second place with Kandice Mathews. Courtesy photos

