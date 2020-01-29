McDonald’s Invitational champion Miami Trace

The Miami Trace wrestling team is pictured on the floor at Miami Trace High School after winning the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (front, l-r); Titus Lehr, Stephen Lehr, Mcale Callahan, Weston Melvin, Dawson Wallace, Aiden Johnson; (second row, l-r); Graham Carson, assistant coach Jake Garringer, Jared Seymour, Bryce Bennett, David Tyndall, Jayden LeBeau, Kyle Bennett; (back, l-r); Zane Brown, Kylan Knapp, Grant DeBruin, Storm Duffy, Alex McCarty, Vinny Munro, Treven Shoemaker and Weston Pettit. A report on the tournament ran in the Jan. 29 edition of the Record-Herald.

The Miami Trace wrestling team is pictured on the floor at Miami Trace High School after winning the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (front, l-r); Titus Lehr, Stephen Lehr, Mcale Callahan, Weston Melvin, Dawson Wallace, Aiden Johnson; (second row, l-r); Graham Carson, assistant coach Jake Garringer, Jared Seymour, Bryce Bennett, David Tyndall, Jayden LeBeau, Kyle Bennett; (back, l-r); Zane Brown, Kylan Knapp, Grant DeBruin, Storm Duffy, Alex McCarty, Vinny Munro, Treven Shoemaker and Weston Pettit. A report on the tournament ran in the Jan. 29 edition of the Record-Herald. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MT-McDonalds-Inv-2020.jpg The Miami Trace wrestling team is pictured on the floor at Miami Trace High School after winning the Miami Trace/McDonald’s Invitational Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (front, l-r); Titus Lehr, Stephen Lehr, Mcale Callahan, Weston Melvin, Dawson Wallace, Aiden Johnson; (second row, l-r); Graham Carson, assistant coach Jake Garringer, Jared Seymour, Bryce Bennett, David Tyndall, Jayden LeBeau, Kyle Bennett; (back, l-r); Zane Brown, Kylan Knapp, Grant DeBruin, Storm Duffy, Alex McCarty, Vinny Munro, Treven Shoemaker and Weston Pettit. A report on the tournament ran in the Jan. 29 edition of the Record-Herald. Courtesy photo