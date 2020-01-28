Logan Elm Braves top Blue Lions

CIRCLEVILLE — On a night where it spread the wealth around, Logan Elm put 12 players into the scoring column to run away with a 72-29 non-league win on Tuesday over visiting Washington Court House.

“It started on the defensive end where we were able to speed up Court House and get them playing a little faster than they want to. We were able to force some turnovers and get out in transition,” Logan Elm coach Doug Stiverson said. “Playing at a faster pace, we played more guys and it’s always nice when you can get that many guys contributing to a win.”

Gabe Chalfin led all scorers with 17 points and also accounted for five rebounds and four assists for the Braves, Jason Sailor contributed 11 points and six rebounds, Isaac Ward also had 11 points, Luke Baldwin tallied eight points and Jeremy Wietelmann added five points and dished out seven assists.

The Blue Lions briefly led 2-0 following a jumper from Drew Moats, but the Braves scored 18 of the last 20 points of the first quarter to take a commanding lead. Five different players scored during the run, with Sailor leading the way with seven points and Chalfin adding five.

Washington (0-17) played its best basketball in the second quarter, only being outscored 12-10 by the Braves.

Logan Elm (12-5) went through a four-minute stretch during the period without scoring and shot just 5 of 18 (27.8 percent).

“I felt our guys worked mostly good shots, either layups or open threes, but we struggled making shots in the second quarter,” Stiverson said.

The Braves were more crisp in their execution during the third quarter, draining 11 of 16 (68.8 percent) shots and outscoring the Blue Lions 25-10.

Seven different players scored during the quarter for the Braves, led by Chalfin with eight points, as they expanded their lead to 55-24.

“We’re moving pretty well on the floor and also being active away from the basketball,” Stiverson said. “That’s leading to more touches in the paint where we can either score around the basket or dish it out for an open look at a three.”

Logan Elm finished the evening 30 of 65 (46.1 percent) from the field compared to Washington Court House going 9 of 33 (27.3 percent). The Blue Lions committed 20 turnovers to four for the Braves.

Tanner Lemaster paced the Blue Lions with 16 points, Mitch Lotz had six and Moats chipped in five.

It was the second meeting between the two squads, which opened the season in the Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic with the Braves posting a 64-30 win in late November. The two teams have traditionally played in January, but schedule shuffling at the Tip-Off Classic necessitated the Braves and Blue Lions play twice this season.

The Blue Lions resume Frontier Athletic Conference action on Friday at Jackson.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 4 10 10 5 — 29

LE 18 12 25 17 — 72

WASHINGTON — Moats 2-1-5, Lotz 2-1-6, Brown 1-0-2, Lemaster 4-7-16. Three-point goals — Lotz. Total — 9-33 9-15 29.

LOGAN ELM — Kellough 1-0-3, Wietelmann 2-0-5, Baldwin 3-0-8, Baker 0-2-2, Ward 4-3-11, Sailor 5-1-11, Smith 2-0-4, Chalfin 8-1-17, Harrington 1-0-2, Harden 2-0-4, Holbert 1-0-3, Baer 1-0-2. Three-point goals — Kellough, Wietelmann, Holbert and Baldwin (2). Total — 30-65 7-10 72.

Washington Blue Lion freshman Tanner Lemaster (23) puts up a shot while closely guarded by Logan Elm senior Tyler Baer (24) in a non-conference game at Logan Elm High School Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-at-Logan-Elm-1-28-2020.jpg Washington Blue Lion freshman Tanner Lemaster (23) puts up a shot while closely guarded by Logan Elm senior Tyler Baer (24) in a non-conference game at Logan Elm High School Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo by Brad Morris

By Brad Morris Circleville Herald

Brad Morris is the Sports Editor for the Circleville Herald.

Brad Morris is the Sports Editor for the Circleville Herald.