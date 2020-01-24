Chillicothe Cavaliers remain unbeaten in FAC

The Chillicothe Cavaliers, the No. 7 team in the state in Division I in this week’s Associated Press poll, visited Washington High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

The defending FAC champs took another step towards another title with a 93-33 victory over the Blue Lions.

Washington was led by freshman Tanner Lemaster with 11 points.

Freshman Calum Brown scored eight points and senior Drew Moats had seven points.

Chillicothe had four players in double figures, led by seniors Tre Beard and Brandon Noel, each with 17 points. Beard sank five of his team’s 12 three-point field goals.

Senior Jayvon Maughmer scored 14 points and senior Vincent Roper had 13.

Chillicothe led 28-5 at the end of the first quarter and 50-10 at halftime.

After three quarters of play, the Cavaliers were in front, 76-20.

The Cavaliers began the game making 10 of their first 11 shots.

For the game, the Cavs connected on 39 of 53 field goal attempts for 74 percent.

Chillicothe, now 13-2 overall, 7-0 in the FAC, will play at Upper Arlington Saturday evening.

Washington (0-16 overall) is back in action Saturday evening at Zane Trace, taking on the Pioneers beginning with the j-v game (two quarters in length) at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 5 10 13 — 33

C 28 22 26 17 — 93

WASHINGTON — Clayton Howland 0-0-0; Karson Runk 0-0-0; Drew Moats 3-1-7; Trevin Brown 0-0-0; Mitch Lotz 1-0-2; Stone DuBois 0-0-0; Calum Brown 2 (1)-1-8; Tanner Lemaster 4-3-11; Noah Hicks 1-3-5. TOTALS — 11 (1)-8-33. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 62 percent. Three-point field goal: Brown. Field goal shooting: 12 of 35 for 34 percent. Turnovers: 22.

CHILLICOTHE — Vincent Roper 6-1-13; Kam Smith 1 (2)-0-8; Tre Beard 1 (5)-0-17; Joel Barnes 0 (1)-0-3; Donavin Baker 0-0-0; Courtland Duncan 3 (1)-0-9; Jaiden Cain 1-0-2; Michael Miller 0 (1)-0-3; Brandon Noel 8-1-17; Keyon Williams 0-0-0; Jayvon Maughmer 5 (1)-1-14; Eli Taylor 1-0-2; Lucas Crawford 1 (1)-0-5. TOTALS — 27 (12)-3-93. Free throw shooting: 3 of 4 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Beard, 5; Smith, 2; Barnes, Duncan, Miller, Maughmer, Crawford. Field goal shooting: 39 of 53 for 74 percent. Turnovers: 7.

Chillicothe j-v team beats Blue Lions

In the j-v game Friday, consisting of two quarters, Chillicothe defeated Washington, 22-18.

For the Blue Lions, R.J. Foose hit two three-point buckets to lead with six points.

Brayden May hit one three and scored a total of five points.

Rishaun Burns and Raleigh Haithcock each hit one three-point field goal and Clayton Howland scored one point.

Donavin Baker led the Cavs with eight points.

Michael Miller scored five points, Maxwell Lee had four points, Jaiden Cain scored three and Keyon Williams scored two.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 7 — 18

C 10 12 — 22

Washington sophomore Karson Runk, right, brings the ball up the court, guarded by Chillicothe junior Kam Smith, during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Karson-Runk-v-Chillicothe-Jan-24-2020.jpg Washington sophomore Karson Runk, right, brings the ball up the court, guarded by Chillicothe junior Kam Smith, during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald