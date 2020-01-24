Lady Panthers defeat Peebles, 52-48

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers varsity basketball team hosted the Lady Indians of Peebles High School for a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 23.

Miami Trace pulled out the win in a closely-contested game, 52-48.

Senior Shaylee McDonald led Miami Trace with 18 points. She also had six rebounds.

Junior Magarah Bloom scored 12 points and led Miami Trace with nine rebounds.

Freshman Hillery Jacobs scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds.

Sophomore Libby Aleshire scored five points and had three rebounds; sophomore Emma Pitstick scored four points and had one rebound and junior Delaney Eakins scored four points and had five rebounds.

Junior Jacey Justice was the game’s leading scorer for Peebles with 30 points. She hit four three-point field goals.

Senior Harlee Wilkinson scored eight points and connected on two three-point field goals.

Senior Tatum Arey scored six points and junior Lilly Gray netted four.

Miami Trace held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Peebles made up most of that deficit to trail by one point, 25-24, at the half.

The game stayed close in the third quarter, as both teams tallied 15 points to put the score at 40-39 with eight minutes remaining.

Miami Trace outscored Peebles 12-9 in the final quarter to emerge with the 52-48 victory.

The Lady Panthers (11-5 overall, 6-1 in the FAC) are back in action Saturday at noon at Huntington.

Peebles (14-2) will play at Westfall Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 12 15 12 — 52

P 8 16 15 9 — 48

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 0-0-0; Shaylee McDonald 3 (1)-8-18; Magarah Bloom 2 (2)-2-12; Libby Aleshire 2-1-5; Addy Little 0-0-0; Hillery Jacobs 3 (1)-0-9; Emma Pitstick 2-0-4; Delaney Eakins 1-2-4. TOTALS — 13 (4)-14-52. Free throw shooting: 14 of 21 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Bloom, 2; McDonald, Jacobs. Field goal shooting: 17 of 43 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Turnovers: 17. Steals: 6. Assists: 12. Rebounds: 29 (10 offensive).

PEEBLES — Harlee Wilkinson 1 (2)-0-8; Natalie Workman 0-0-0; Marisa Moore 0-0-0; Madison Beekman 0-0-0; Tatum Arey 2-2-6; Hope Brown 0-0-0; Lilly Gray 2-0-4; Jacey Justice 7 (4)-4-30. TOTALS — 12 (6)-6-48. Free throw shooting: 6 of 6 for 100 percent. Three-point field goals: Justice, 4; Wilkinson, 2. Field goal shooting: 18 of 48 for 38 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 15 for 40 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 10.