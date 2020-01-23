Panthers win dual with Blue Lions, 48-26

The Miami Trace Panthers junior high and high school wrestling teams visited Washington High School for dual matches in the Frontier Athletic Conference Thursday night.

A good-sized crowd turned out to watch Miami Trace win the varsity match, 48-26.

To start the evening, the respective junior high teams battled, with Miami Trace winning, 53-31.

In the varsity match, Miami Trace won eight of the 12 matches that were contested.

Riston LeBeau won a 4-2 decision at 126; Storm Duffy (138) earned his 100th career victory with a pin; Graham Carson won by pin at 152; Kylan Knapp won by pin at 160; Jayden LeBeau won by pin at 170; Bryce Bennett at 195 won a 7-4 decision; Grant DeBruin won at heavyweight by pin and Weston Melvin won by pin at 113 pounds.

For the Blue Lions, Branton Dawes won by pin at 120; Dylan Moore won by pin at 182; Collier Brown won a 7-2 decision at 220 and Ian Roush won by technical fall at 106.

Washington’s Josiah Whitt picked up a forfeit at 132 pounds and Vincent Munro of Miami Trace had a forfeit at 145 pounds.

Miami Trace completes the regular season FAC dual meets undefeated at 5-0. The FAC champion will be crowned at the conference tournament.

The Blue Lions have one more FAC dual match, that will be at home on Feb. 13 against Hillsboro. That will be Washington’s senior night.

Miami Trace will be at home Saturday for the McDonald’s Invitational and Washington will be at home Saturday for a bracket tournament.

“From what I understand, Court House was 7-0 in their last seven duals,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “I told my guys that Court House was going to be coming for them. They didn’t have anything to lose and our guys had a target on their backs, wrestling well all season.

“We had a bad practice Tuesday, but we fixed it on Wednesday,” Fondale said. “We had some big wins from some underclassmen, such as Riston LeBeau; Bryce Bennett came up pretty big; Kylan Knapp got a pin over a good senior. We had great leadership from our seniors.

“Storm has always been a solid kid for us,” Fondale said. “He’s been with the Miami Trace wrestling program since he was really, really young. One hundred wins, that’s a testament to his hard work and just consistency. He would have a lot more, if he could have stayed a little bit healthier. Still, it’s a good milestone to reach.”

“You could say our heavier weights carry us,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “Both teams are really young. I’ve got 11 freshmen or sophomores in the lineup tonight. I’m pretty sure Miami Trace has mostly juniors and sophomores in their lineup.

“They’re a really good team,” Reid said. “We knew it would be a tough match. We thought we could come in and (get) seven wins. It didn’t work out that way. We didn’t have everyone here that we hoped to have.

“Our State-qualifier, Branton Dawes, started us off with a nice pin,” Reid said. “He was business-like and did what he needed to do. He’s currently ranked, like ninth in the state right now. He’s now 33-1 on the year.

“Cody Brown had to wrestle his cousin (Riston LeBeau) at 126,” Reid said. “He lost a close one in overtime.

“Dylan Moore got us back on track (at 182),” Reid said. “Chase Sluder just got down to weight. Last year he wrestled heavyweight for us and he was light. This year, he’s won 16 or 17 matches. He’s at 195; he’s coming along. By the end of the year we think he’ll be where he needs to be.

“At 220, Collier Brown did what he’s done all season,” Reid said. “He stayed focused on the match. He kept the pressure on. Collier is still undefeated in the league and so is Branton.

“At 285, we had Tyris Virts step in,” Reid said. “He’s not our normal starter there. He did a good job for us. Grant DeBruin is a really good wrestler.

“Ian Roush picked up his 18th win of the season,” Reid said. “Bryce Warner did some good things. Weston Melvin is a returning State alternate. (Bryce) wrestled with him for a little bit.”

Miami Trace 48, Washington 26 (varsity)

120 – Branton Dawes (W) pinned Aiden Johnson (MT), 3:17

126 – Riston LeBeau (MT) dec. Cody Brown (W), 4-2

132 – Josiah Whitt (W) won by forfeit

138 – Storm Duffy (MT) pinned Zaigne Fettig (W)

145 – Vincent Munro (MT) won by forfeit

152 – Graham Carson (MT) pinned Connor Day (W), 1:38

160 – Kylan Knapp (MT) pinned Kalub Wilkerson (W), 3:55

170 – Jayden LeBeau (MT) pinned Brayden Kettles (W), 1:15

182 – Dylan Moore (W) pinned Dawson Wallace (MT), 1:23

195 – Bryce Bennett (MT) dec. Chase Sluder (W), 7-4

220 – Collier Brown (W) dec. David Sheets (MT), 7-2

Hwt – Grant DeBruin (MT) pinned Tryis Virts (W), 1:59

106 – Ian Roush (W) tech fall Titus Lehr (MT), 18-3

113 – Weston Melvin (MT) pinned Bryce Warner (W), 3:33

Miami Trace 53, Washington 31 (junior high)

205 – Charles Souther (W) pinned Brady Sheets (MT), 2:24

245 – Jake Bashor (W) pinned Christian Shadley (MT), :17

80 – Spencer Smith (MT) tech fall Collin McVey (W), 18-2

86 – Lyric Dickerson (MT) pinned Xayvion Johns (W), 1:00

92 – Bryce Perkins (MT) won by forfeit

98 – Talon Freeze (W) dec. Corbin Melvin (MT), 6-4

104 – Lyndyn Gibbs (W) dec. J.J. Houser (MT), 9-0

110 – Austin Cottrill (W) pinned Garrett Carson (MT), 1:25

116 – Conor Harrison (MT) pinned Braden Fieblekorn (W), :41

122 – Taevin Brown (MT) dec. Caleb Reay (W), 11-7

128 – Asher LeBeau (MT) dec. Mack Pressley (W), 7-5

134 – Brendan Peters (W) won by dq

142 – Jayden Jones (MT) won by forfeit

150 – Madden Miller (MT) won by forfeit

160 – Walker Glispie (MT) won by forfeit

172 – Brady Rohrer (W) pinned Caleb Foy (MT), :59

Exhibition matches

Jackson Keaton (W) pinned Brady Sheets (MT)

Sullivan Haines (W) pinned Aiden Curtis (MT)

Max Stewart (W) pinned Ethen Mitchell (MT)

Washington's Chase Sluder (left) faces Miami Trace's Bryce Bennett in a 195-pound match at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Washington's Cody Brown wrestles Miami Trace's Riston LeBeau at 126 pounds Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Miami Trace senior Storm Duffy earned his 100th career victory during the match against the Washington Blue Lions Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Miami Trace's Titus Lehr wrestles Washington's Ian Roush at 106 pounds during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.