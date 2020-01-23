Chillicothe sweeps 5-team swim meet

The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams held their last home meet of the 2019-20 season Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Fayette County Family YMCA.

Other schools taking part were Chillicothe, Zane Trace and Adena.

Chillicothe won the varsity girls meet with 492 points.

Washington was second with 413 points, followed by Miami Trace with 399 points and Zane Trace with 179 points.

Chillicothe won the boys varsity meet, scoring 496 points.

Washington was second with 370 points. Zane Trace was third with 222 points, followed by Miami Trace with 184 points and Adena with 89 points.

In the j-v boys meet, Chillicothe defeated Zane Trace, 85-50.

In the girls j-v meet, Chillicothe beat Miami Trace, 319-88.

More records fell for the Washington girls team.

Washington placed second in the 200-yard medley relay with a new school record best time of 2:15.04.

Those relay members are Audrey Lotz, Julie Bailey, Addie Newsome and Chloe Lovett.

Bailey set a new record in the 200-yard individual medley, winning in a time of 2:33.81.

Lotz placed third in the 100-yard backstroke in a new school record time of 1:13.24.

It was also senior night.

Miami Trace has nine senior swimmers: Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Trevor Throckmorton, Jacob Downing, Kate Leach, Lilly Litteral, Cameron Bucher, Kaitlyn Arnold and Kylie Pettit.

Washington’s two seniors are Trevor Minyo and Chandler Carr.

Also for Washington, Ty Rose won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.63.

Lotz won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:27.12.

Washington and Miami Trace varsity results for Jan. 21, 2020

Girls 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 2nd, 2:15.03 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:33:39 (Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Washington, 6th, 2:36.48 (Jordan McCane, Eryne Croker, Madison Picklesimer, Chelsey Dawson); Miami Trace, 7th, 2:40.97 (Debbie Abare, Becca Meehan, Emily McNeal, Courtney Arnold)

Boys 200-yard medley relay:

Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:20.91 (Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, Christian Rossiter, Kahlin Orso); Washington, 5th, 2:22.59 (Chandler Carr, Reilly Downing, Preston Hines, Ryan Elrich)

Girls 200-yard freestyle:

Kylie Pettit, MT, 2nd, 2:33.86; Abbie Brandt, MT, 4th, 2:53.01; Haley Brenner, W, 5th, 2:57.78; Garren Walker, W, 6th, 3:07.07

Boys 200-yard freestyle:

Max Trimble, MT 4th, 2:49.70; Hunter Roush, MT, 6th, 2:55.11; Blake Walker, W, 8th, 3:14.92; Trevor Minyo, W, 9th, 3:20.34

Girls 200-yard individual medley:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 2:33.81; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 3:07.82; Madison Picklesimer, W, 5th, 3:15.66; Becca Meehan, MT, 6th, 3:34.22

Boys 200-yard individual medley:

Reilly Downing, W, 3rd, 3:00.12; Chandler Carr, W, 4th, 3:19.49

Girls 50-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 2nd, 28.45; Debbie Abare, MT, 4th, 31.10; Haley Brenner, W, 5th, 32.62; Chloe Lovett, W, 6th, 34.61

Boys 50-yard freestyle:

Ty Rose, W, 2nd, 25.28; Cameron Johnson, W, 5th, 27.06; Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 6th, 27.33; Jacob Downing, MT, 8th, 27.76

Girls 100-yard butterfly:

Adeline Newsome, W, 4th, 1:17.99; Cameron Bucher, MT, 5th, 1:30.53; Madison Picklesimer, W, 6th, 1:32.86; Emily Moser, MT, 7th, 1:42.06

Boys 100-yard butterfly:

Trevor Minyo, W, 3rd, 1:34.13

Girls 100-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 3rd, 1:08.25; Keely McBride, MT, 4th, 1:11.13; Jordan McCane, W, 5th, 1:20.42; Garren Walker, W, ,6th, 1:25.85

Boys 100-yard freestyle:

Ty Rose, W, 1st, 57.63; Benaiah Harper, W, 4th, 1:02.46; Hunter Roush, MT, 8th, 1:11.05; Kahlin Orso, MT, 10th, 1:29.83

Girls 500-yard freestyle:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:27.12; Kylie Pettit, MT, 4th, 6:56.43; Emily Moser, MT, 5th, 7:22.70; Chelsey Dawson, W, 6th, 7:30.27

Boys 500-yard freestyle:

Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 6:48.99; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 7:29.00; Max Trimble, MT, 6th, 7:34.73; Blake Walker, W, 8th, 8:55.52

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 3rd, 2:12.64 (Chloe Lovett, Chelsey Dawson, Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:13.97 (Kylie Pettit, Emily Moser, Courtney Arnold, Debbie Abare); Washington, 6th, 2:18.31 (Eryne Croker, Garren Walker, Madison Picklesimer, Jordan McCane); Miami Trace, 7th, 2:30.29 (Kate Leach, Becca Meehan, Kaitlyn Arnold, Emily McNeal)

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 1:49.31 (Ty Rose, Preston Hines, Cameron Johnson, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:03.54 (Trevor Throckmorton, Kahlin Orso, Hunter Roush, Jacob Downing); Washington, 5th, 2:14.96 (Ryan Elrich, Blake Walker, Trevor Minyo, Reilly Downing)

Girls 100-yard backstroke:

Audrey Lotz, W, 3rd, 1:13.24; Keely McBride, MT, 5th, 1:25.87; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 1:26.65; Abbie Brandt, MT, 8th, 1:31.06

Boys 100-yard backstroke:

Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 1:16.01; Chandler Carr, W, 6th, 1:19.78; Christian Rossiter, MT, 8th, 1:20.36; Jacob Downing, MT, 9th, 1:23.68

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:15.95; Kate Leach, MT, 4th, 1:34.32; Becca Meehan, MT, 6th, 1:36.97; Eryne Croker, W, 7th, 1:40.85

Boys 100-yard breaststroke:

Reilly Downing, W, 3rd, 1:22.40; Preston Hines, W, 4th, 1:25.12

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 2nd, 4:38.91 (Kylie Pettit, Keely McBride, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Washington, 3rd, 4:42.72 (Audrey Lotz, Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome, Julianne Bailey); Miami Trace, 5th, 5:24.12 (Abbie Brandt, Courtney Arnold, Kate Leach, Emily Moser; Washington, 6th, 5:39.85 (Chloe Lovett, Garren Walker, Eryne Croker, Chelsey Dawson)

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 4:29.22 (Cameron Johnson, Ty Rose, Chandler Carr, Benaiah Harper); Washington, 5th, 5:41.45 (Ryan Elrich, Trevor Minyo, Blake Walker, Preston Hines)

Miami Trace and Washington junior-varsity results for Jan. 21, 2020

Girls 50-yard freestyle:

Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 10th, 38.28; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 13th, 46.50

Girls 100-yard freestyle:

Courtney Arnold, MT, 4th, 1:19.66; Emily McNeal, MT, 7th, 1:25.03

Girls 100-yard backstroke:

Madison Shannon, MT, 2nd, 1:39.74; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 3rd, 1:55.83

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 2nd, 1:48.44

Washington’s Audrey Lotz is with Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose after Lotz broke the 100-yard backstroke record on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Audrey-Lotz-with-Tracy-Rose-after-breaking-the-100-backstroke-record-1-.jpg Washington’s Audrey Lotz is with Washington High School Principal Tracy Rose after Lotz broke the 100-yard backstroke record on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Fayette County Family YMCA. Courtesy photo Miami Trace senior swimmers were recognized at the meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (front, l-r); Lilly Litteral, Cameron Bucher, Kaitlyn Arnold, Kylie Pettit; (back, l-r); Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Trevor Throckmorton, Jacob Downing and Kate Leach. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MT-swenior-swimmers-for-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior swimmers were recognized at the meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (front, l-r); Lilly Litteral, Cameron Bucher, Kaitlyn Arnold, Kylie Pettit; (back, l-r); Hunter Roush, Kahlin Orso, Trevor Throckmorton, Jacob Downing and Kate Leach. Photo by Mary Kay West Washington’s two senior swimmers were recognized at the meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (l-r); Trevor Minyo and Chandler Carr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Blue-Lion-senior-swimmers-for-2020.jpg Washington’s two senior swimmers were recognized at the meet at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (l-r); Trevor Minyo and Chandler Carr. Photo by Mary Kay West Washington’s Julianne Bailey is joined by principal Tracy Rose, left, and athletic director Mark Bihl after breaking the 200-yard individual medley record at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Julianne-Bailey-with-Tracy-Rose-and-Mark-Bihl-after-breaking-the-200-IM-record-1-.jpg Washington’s Julianne Bailey is joined by principal Tracy Rose, left, and athletic director Mark Bihl after breaking the 200-yard individual medley record at the Fayette County Family YMCA Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Courtesy photo