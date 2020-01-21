Stivers outlasts Panthers, 58-52

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity basketball team returned to the court for a non-conference game against Stivers School of the Arts Tuesday night.

The Tigers won this game, 58-52.

Junior Logan Rodgers led the Panthers with 20 points. He also led his team with five rebounds.

Junior Ethan Steele had 14 points, including hitting a pair of three-point field goals. He had four rebounds.

Senior Trevor Barker scored eight points (with two threes).

Junior Dylan Bernard and senior Kyler Conn shared the team lead in assists, each with three.

Senior Da’juan Allen was the game’s leading scorer for Stivers with 23 points.

Junior Allen Lattimore scored 22 points. He hit all four of Stivers’ three-point field goals.

Miami Trace led at one stage of the first quarter by as many as seven points.

The Panthers held a 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Stivers took the lead early in the second quarter, 21-20.

The lead then changed hands three times, once after a three-point shot by Steele.

The lead switched back to Stivers, 30-29 at the half.

A 12-2 run by the Tigers put the visitors in front, 42-31 with over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Steele had the hot hand in the third quarter, scoring eight points for the Panthers.

Stivers held a 46-39 lead after three quarters of play.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers battled back.

They took the lead when Conn hit a three-point shot with 1:44 to play, 52-51.

However, the Panthers would not score again as Stivers scored the final seven points of the game to post the 58-52 victory.

“We certainly didn’t play our best tonight,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “There could be a multitude of reasons for that. It’s hard to pin-point. When you’re off four days and not able to get into the gym, that has to have some effect. How much of a role that played, I don’t know.

“I made a significant mistake trying to come out with some pressure, with our zone pressure like we usually use,” Pittser said. “The problem was, it kind of speeds things up. They got really comfortable there in the first half and that was my fault.

“The kids were super-good at fighting back,” Pittser said. “We got down by double figures and we were able to take the lead at one point in the fourth quarter. A couple of turnovers late allowed them to get a couple of run-outs. When they got that multi-possession lead in the last minute, it made it real tough.”

Miami Trace (8-8 overall) returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play hosting the McClain Tigers Friday.

The freshman game starts at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 20 9 10 13 — 52

DS 17 13 16 12 — 58

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 8-4-20; Ethan Steele 3 (2)-2-14; Trevor Barker 1 (2)-0-8; Kyler Conn 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Bernard 0 (1)-1-4; Andrew Guthrie 0-1-1; Cameron Moore 0-0-0; Hayden Hunter 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (6)-8-52. Free throw shooting: 8 of 13 for 61 percent. Three-point field goals: Steele, 2; Barker, 2; Conn, Bernard. Field goal shooting: 19 of 46 for 41 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 17 for 35 percent. Rebounds: 24 (8 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 5. Blocks: 2. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 12. Bench points: 15. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 13.

STIVERS SCHOOL OF THE ARTS — Da’juan Allen 11-1-23; Allen Lattimore 5 (4)-0-22; Antonnio Aubrey 2-1-5; Ivynn Spears 2-0-4; Brendan Crump 1-0-2; Kyng Aldoo 0-0-0; Cordell Burrus 0-0-0; Demare Allen 0-0-0. TOTALS — 21 (4)-2-58. Free throw shooting: 2 of 7 for 28 percent. Three-point field goals: Lattimore, 4. Field goal shooting: 25 of 44 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 9 for 44 percent. Rebounds: 19 (4 offensive). Assists: 7. Steals: 11. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 17. Personal fouls: 13. Bench points: 26. Second chance points: 6. Points off turnovers: 8.

Miami Trace senior Kyler Conn (30) goes around a screen set by junior Logan Rodgers (35) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Pictured for Stivers is senior Da’juan Allen (10). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Kyler-Conn-vs-Stivers-1-21-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior Kyler Conn (30) goes around a screen set by junior Logan Rodgers (35) during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Pictured for Stivers is senior Da’juan Allen (10). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald