High School Basketball Scores
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Coventry 74, Norton 63
Akr. East 65, Akr. Buchtel 50
Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 35
Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, Akr. Firestone 51
Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville 45
Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Cols. KIPP 35
Andrews Osborne Academy 81, Hillcrest Prep, Ariz. 68
Anna 79, Sidney Fairlawn 50
Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41
Arcanum 50, Newton Local 31
Archbold 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Arlington 77, N. Baltimore 43
Ashland 67, Mansfield Sr. 38
Ashtabula Lakeside 50, Gates Mills Hawken 41
Atwater Waterloo 84, New Middletown Spring. 64
Avon 55, Amherst Steele 50
Avon Lake 57, Olmsted Falls 49
Barberton 61, Medina Highland 57
Batavia 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51
Beachwood 73, Ashtabula Edgewood 61
Beavercreek 53, Lebanon 45
Bellbrook 56, Franklin 52
Bellville Clear Fork 69, Caledonia River Valley 63
Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50
Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance 45
Belpre 81, Corning Miller 56
Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 50
Bidwell River Valley 50, Albany Alexander 36
Blanchester 71, Williamsburg 55
Bloom-Carroll 81, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 43
Brookfield 74, Southington Chalker 51
Brooklyn 54, Burton Berkshire 52
Bucyrus Wynford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28
Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Coshocton 45
Caldwell 60, Beallsville 47
Cambridge 61, Warsaw River View 47
Camden Preble Shawnee 68, New Lebanon Dixie 52
Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Orrville 42
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 51
Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 49
Carey 77, Attica Seneca E. 52
Celina 53, Lima Bath 36
Centerburg 33, Galion Northmor 29
Centerville 39, Springboro 37
Chagrin Falls 48, Painesville Harvey 41
Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Perry 55
Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34
Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68
Cin. Country Day 74, Norwood 65
Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Indian Hill 60
Cin. Hillcrest 67, Cin. College Prep. 59
Cin. Hughes 67, Cin. Woodward 64
Cin. McNicholas 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29
Cin. Mt. Healthy 73, Morrow Little Miami 46
Cin. Oak Hills 45, Hamilton 36
Cin. Princeton 61, Middletown 56
Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35
Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Colerain 38
Cin. Taft 85, Cin. Aiken 55
Cin. West Clermont 48, Cin. Walnut Hills 33
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52
Cle. Benedictine 64, Akr. Hoban 59
Cle. Hts. 65, Warrensville Hts. 41
Clyde 58, Vermilion 47
Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Centennial 36
Cols. Briggs 69, Cols. West 57
Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Watterson 21
Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Marion-Franklin 75, Cols. Independence 60
Cols. Northland 84, Cols. International 45
Cols. Ready 66, Cols. Hartley 54
Cols. St. Charles 59, Logan 53
Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 54
Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Bexley 39
Cols. Whetstone 52, Cols. East 46
Columbus Grove 71, Spencerville 43
Continental 53, Ft. Jennings 36
Creston Norwayne 57, West Salem Northwestern 54
Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Orwell Grand Valley 24
Dalton 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 59
Day. Jefferson 63, Legacy Christian 55
Defiance 64, Elida 32
Delphos Jefferson 50, Convoy Crestview 41
Dover 94, Marietta 43
Doylestown Chippewa 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49
Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 52
Dublin Coffman 68, Hilliard Davidson 49
Dublin Jerome 57, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Dublin Scioto 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32
E. Liverpool 79, Wintersville Indian Creek 39
E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 57
Elyria Cath. 77, Bay Village Bay 61
Fairview 69, Medina Buckeye 54
Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 39
Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 41
Fostoria 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 45
Frankfort Adena 54, Southeastern 29
Fredericktown 60, Cardington-Lincoln 52
Ft. Loramie 43, Russia 37
Ft. Recovery 46, New Knoxville 31
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Reynoldsburg 50
Garfield Hts. 58, Bedford 50
Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 76
General McLane, Pa. 65, Mentor Christian 20
Genoa Area 45, Millbury Lake 37
Girard 53, Cortland Lakeview 47
Goshen 67, Wilmington 39
Grafton Midview 80, Westlake 71
Granville 44, Hebron Lakewood 40
Green 65, Uniontown Lake 43
Greenville 46, Fairborn 39
Grove City 66, Lancaster 38
Groveport-Madison 81, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52
Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 48
Hannibal River 45, Barnesville 44
Harrison 39, Hamilton Ross 30
Heath 55, Johnstown-Monroe 51
Hilliard Bradley 53, Thomas Worthington 38
Hillsboro 73, Washington C.H. 30
Howard E. Knox 53, Sparta Highland 42
Hudson 39, Wadsworth 35
Hudson WRA 67, Warren JFK 49
Hunting Valley University 53, Massillon Jackson 49
Huron 51, Castalia Margaretta 26
Independence 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 41
Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 46
Jackson 89, Greenfield McClain 69
Jackson Center 49, Houston 22
Kenton 44, Wapakoneta 34
Kettering Alter 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45
Kirtland 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61
LaGrange Keystone 63, Oberlin Firelands 48
Lakeview, Pa. 40, Wilmington 37
Lakewood 61, N. Ridgeville 42
Lakewood St. Edward 64, Lorain 51
Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Ashville Teays Valley 53
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Fairfield Christian 57
Latham Western 82, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 70
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Columbiana Crestview 33
Leesburg Fairfield 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49
Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 40
Lewistown Indian Lake 82, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68
Liberty Center 59, Delta 44
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 42
Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Buren 50
Lima Perry 72, Dola Hardin Northern 63
Lima Shawnee 58, St. Marys Memorial 49
Lima Sr. 95, Oregon Clay 48
Lisbon Beaver 75, Richmond Edison 51
Lockland 67, Cin. N. College Hill 64
London Madison Plains 44, W. Jefferson 42
Lorain Clearview 62, Wellington 60
Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52
Loudonville 61, Mansfield Christian 40
Louisville 64, Youngs. Mooney 55
Louisville Aquinas 72, Cornerstone Christian 67
Loveland 43, Cin. Anderson 33
Lucas 51, Crestline 36
Lyndhurst Brush 80, Chardon 53
Malvern 47, Strasburg-Franklin 24
Mansfield Madison 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 42
Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore 74
Marion Harding 54, Galion 50
Marysville 53, Galloway Westland 40
Mason 62, Fairfield 42
Massillon 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Massillon Tuslaw 71, Akr. Manchester 63
Mayfield 71, Madison 53
McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 56
McDonald 91, Lowellville 49
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 80, Lima Temple Christian 44
Medina 88, Euclid 64
Metamora Evergreen 58, Swanton 38
Middletown Madison Senior 77, Carlisle 37
Milford 44, Kings Mills Kings 42
Milton-Union 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53
Mineral Ridge 58, Sebring McKinley 57
Minford 69, Beaver Eastern 55
Minster 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 47
Mogadore Field 48, Ravenna 45
Morral Ridgedale 65, Bucyrus 41
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Vanlue 46
Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 44
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Sidney Lehman 45
N. Can. Hoover 71, Can. Glenoak 70
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32
N. Royalton 64, Cuyahoga Falls 48
New Lexington 54, McConnelsville Morgan 48
New Philadelphia 56, Zanesville 42
Newark 53, New Albany 48
Newark Cath. 30, Utica 28
Newbury 51, Cortland Maplewood 47
Newton Falls 70, Campbell Memorial 33
Niles McKinley 40, Poland Seminary 38
Norwalk 48, Sandusky Perkins 22
Oak Harbor 79, Milan Edison 47
Oak Hill 49, McDermott Scioto NW 24
Oberlin 65, Columbia Station Columbia 55
Old Fort 53, New Riegel 38
Ontario 71, Bellevue 50
Orange 81, Geneva 63
Oregon Stritch 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 52
Ottoville 57, Miller City 42
Painesville Riverside 66, Eastlake N. 36
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Arcadia 38
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51
Paulding 47, Harrod Allen E. 45
Peebles 58, W. Union 41
Pemberville Eastwood 50, Tontogany Otsego 49
Perrysburg 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43
Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 25
Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, Bellefontaine 36
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Nelsonville-York 60
Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 35
Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48
Proctorville Fairland 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49
Racine Southern 47, Crown City S. Gallia 45
Racine Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44
Rayland Buckeye 63, Bridgeport 47
Richmond Hts. 81, Middlefield Cardinal 29
Richwood N. Union 68, Urbana 49
Rittman 60, Smithville 45
Rockford Parkway 58, New Bremen 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Wickliffe 52
Rootstown 68, Windham 67
Rossford 62, Elmore Woodmore 32
S. Charleston SE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 41
S. Point 64, Portsmouth 61
Salem 48, Minerva 38
Salineville Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44
Sandusky 71, Tiffin Columbian 54
Sandusky St. Mary 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49
Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, Felicity-Franklin 45
Shadyside 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41
Shaker Hts. 72, Brunswick 68
Sheffield Brookside 56, Sullivan Black River 55
Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48
Sidney 73, Piqua 65
Solon 56, Elyria 55
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49, Day. Christian 40
Spring. Greenon 89, Spring. NE 63
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, London 51
Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 51
St. Clairsville 70, Bellaire 62
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Madonna, W.Va. 59
Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Wahama, W.Va. 37
Streetsboro 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 56
Struthers 73, Hubbard 61
Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Millersport 49
Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Canal Winchester 39
Sylvania Northview 75, Maumee 50
Sylvania Southview 51, Holland Springfield 40
Tiffin Calvert 71, Lakeside Danbury 52
Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Xenia 44
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tol. St. John’s 39
Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34
Tol. Rogers 68, Tol. Start 39
Tol. St. Francis 68, Fremont Ross 59
Troy 81, W. Carrollton 71
Upper Sandusky 69, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40
Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Bluffton 45
Versailles 44, St. Henry 32
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 47
W. Liberty-Salem 57, Cedarville 42
Warren Harding 48, Austintown Fitch 40
Wauseon 63, Bryan 46
Waverly 58, Portsmouth W. 48
Waynesville 66, Day. Northridge 55
Wellsville 69, Columbiana 65
Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 51, OT
Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 61
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, Martins Ferry 27
Whitehall-Yearling 38, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36
Willard 86, Port Clinton 41
Willoughby S. 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65
Wooster Triway 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 43
Worthington Christian 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 31
Youngs. Boardman 68, Canfield 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Youngs. East 42
Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 45
Youngs. Ursuline 74, Bristol 59
Youngs. Valley Christian 59, Ravenna SE 52
Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 46
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chillicothe vs. Miami Trace, ppd.
Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.