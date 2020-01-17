Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Coventry 74, Norton 63

Akr. East 65, Akr. Buchtel 50

Akr. Ellet 52, Akr. North 35

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 54, Akr. Firestone 51

Amanda-Clearcreek 50, Circleville 45

Andrews Osborne Academy 60, Cols. KIPP 35

Andrews Osborne Academy 81, Hillcrest Prep, Ariz. 68

Anna 79, Sidney Fairlawn 50

Ansonia 44, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 41

Arcanum 50, Newton Local 31

Archbold 44, Hamler Patrick Henry 26

Arlington 77, N. Baltimore 43

Ashland 67, Mansfield Sr. 38

Ashtabula Lakeside 50, Gates Mills Hawken 41

Atwater Waterloo 84, New Middletown Spring. 64

Avon 55, Amherst Steele 50

Avon Lake 57, Olmsted Falls 49

Barberton 61, Medina Highland 57

Batavia 55, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 51

Beachwood 73, Ashtabula Edgewood 61

Beavercreek 53, Lebanon 45

Bellbrook 56, Franklin 52

Bellville Clear Fork 69, Caledonia River Valley 63

Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 50

Beloit W. Branch 58, Alliance 45

Belpre 81, Corning Miller 56

Berea-Midpark 76, N. Olmsted 50

Bidwell River Valley 50, Albany Alexander 36

Blanchester 71, Williamsburg 55

Bloom-Carroll 81, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 38

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 61, Stow-Munroe Falls 43

Brookfield 74, Southington Chalker 51

Brooklyn 54, Burton Berkshire 52

Bucyrus Wynford 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 28

Byesville Meadowbrook 68, Coshocton 45

Caldwell 60, Beallsville 47

Cambridge 61, Warsaw River View 47

Camden Preble Shawnee 68, New Lebanon Dixie 52

Canal Fulton Northwest 50, Orrville 42

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 51

Canfield S. Range 52, Jefferson Area 49

Carey 77, Attica Seneca E. 52

Celina 53, Lima Bath 36

Centerburg 33, Galion Northmor 29

Centerville 39, Springboro 37

Chagrin Falls 48, Painesville Harvey 41

Chesapeake 80, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Chesterland W. Geauga 58, Perry 55

Chillicothe Unioto 60, Chillicothe Huntington 34

Chillicothe Zane Trace 78, Bainbridge Paint Valley 68

Cin. Country Day 74, Norwood 65

Cin. Deer Park 67, Cin. Indian Hill 60

Cin. Hillcrest 67, Cin. College Prep. 59

Cin. Hughes 67, Cin. Woodward 64

Cin. McNicholas 54, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 29

Cin. Mt. Healthy 73, Morrow Little Miami 46

Cin. Oak Hills 45, Hamilton 36

Cin. Princeton 61, Middletown 56

Cin. Summit Country Day 56, Miami Valley Christian Academy 35

Cin. Sycamore 49, Cin. Colerain 38

Cin. Taft 85, Cin. Aiken 55

Cin. West Clermont 48, Cin. Walnut Hills 33

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Baltimore Liberty Union 52

Cle. Benedictine 64, Akr. Hoban 59

Cle. Hts. 65, Warrensville Hts. 41

Clyde 58, Vermilion 47

Cols. Beechcroft 69, Cols. Centennial 36

Cols. Briggs 69, Cols. West 57

Cols. DeSales 56, Cols. Watterson 21

Cols. Linden McKinley 54, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Marion-Franklin 75, Cols. Independence 60

Cols. Northland 84, Cols. International 45

Cols. Ready 66, Cols. Hartley 54

Cols. St. Charles 59, Logan 53

Cols. Upper Arlington 57, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Cols. Walnut Ridge 65, Cols. Africentric 54

Cols. Wellington 56, Cols. Bexley 39

Cols. Whetstone 52, Cols. East 46

Columbus Grove 71, Spencerville 43

Continental 53, Ft. Jennings 36

Creston Norwayne 57, West Salem Northwestern 54

Cuyahoga Hts. 67, Orwell Grand Valley 24

Dalton 62, Apple Creek Waynedale 59

Day. Jefferson 63, Legacy Christian 55

Defiance 64, Elida 32

Delphos Jefferson 50, Convoy Crestview 41

Dover 94, Marietta 43

Doylestown Chippewa 58, Jeromesville Hillsdale 49

Dresden Tri-Valley 66, Zanesville W. Muskingum 52

Dublin Coffman 68, Hilliard Davidson 49

Dublin Jerome 57, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Dublin Scioto 58, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 32

E. Liverpool 79, Wintersville Indian Creek 39

E. Palestine 59, Leetonia 57

Elyria Cath. 77, Bay Village Bay 61

Fairview 69, Medina Buckeye 54

Findlay 61, Tol. Whitmer 39

Findlay Liberty-Benton 67, McComb 41

Fostoria 48, Bloomdale Elmwood 45

Frankfort Adena 54, Southeastern 29

Fredericktown 60, Cardington-Lincoln 52

Ft. Loramie 43, Russia 37

Ft. Recovery 46, New Knoxville 31

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Reynoldsburg 50

Garfield Hts. 58, Bedford 50

Gates Mills Gilmour 79, Parma Hts. Holy Name 76

General McLane, Pa. 65, Mentor Christian 20

Genoa Area 45, Millbury Lake 37

Girard 53, Cortland Lakeview 47

Goshen 67, Wilmington 39

Grafton Midview 80, Westlake 71

Granville 44, Hebron Lakewood 40

Green 65, Uniontown Lake 43

Greenville 46, Fairborn 39

Grove City 66, Lancaster 38

Groveport-Madison 81, Cols. Franklin Hts. 52

Hamilton Badin 60, Cin. Purcell Marian 48

Hannibal River 45, Barnesville 44

Harrison 39, Hamilton Ross 30

Heath 55, Johnstown-Monroe 51

Hilliard Bradley 53, Thomas Worthington 38

Hillsboro 73, Washington C.H. 30

Howard E. Knox 53, Sparta Highland 42

Hudson 39, Wadsworth 35

Hudson WRA 67, Warren JFK 49

Hunting Valley University 53, Massillon Jackson 49

Huron 51, Castalia Margaretta 26

Independence 77, Fairport Harbor Harding 41

Ironton 56, Gallipolis Gallia 46

Jackson 89, Greenfield McClain 69

Jackson Center 49, Houston 22

Kenton 44, Wapakoneta 34

Kettering Alter 57, Day. Chaminade Julienne 45

Kirtland 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 61

LaGrange Keystone 63, Oberlin Firelands 48

Lakeview, Pa. 40, Wilmington 37

Lakewood 61, N. Ridgeville 42

Lakewood St. Edward 64, Lorain 51

Lancaster Fairfield Union 56, Ashville Teays Valley 53

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 64, Fairfield Christian 57

Latham Western 82, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 70

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Columbiana Crestview 33

Leesburg Fairfield 52, Mowrystown Whiteoak 49

Leipsic 54, Cory-Rawson 40

Lewistown Indian Lake 82, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 68

Liberty Center 59, Delta 44

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 62, W. Chester Lakota W. 42

Lima Cent. Cath. 64, Van Buren 50

Lima Perry 72, Dola Hardin Northern 63

Lima Shawnee 58, St. Marys Memorial 49

Lima Sr. 95, Oregon Clay 48

Lisbon Beaver 75, Richmond Edison 51

Lockland 67, Cin. N. College Hill 64

London Madison Plains 44, W. Jefferson 42

Lorain Clearview 62, Wellington 60

Lore City Buckeye Trail 55, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52

Loudonville 61, Mansfield Christian 40

Louisville 64, Youngs. Mooney 55

Louisville Aquinas 72, Cornerstone Christian 67

Loveland 43, Cin. Anderson 33

Lucas 51, Crestline 36

Lyndhurst Brush 80, Chardon 53

Malvern 47, Strasburg-Franklin 24

Mansfield Madison 53, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore 74

Marion Harding 54, Galion 50

Marysville 53, Galloway Westland 40

Mason 62, Fairfield 42

Massillon 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 48

Massillon Tuslaw 71, Akr. Manchester 63

Mayfield 71, Madison 53

McArthur Vinton County 68, Wellston 56

McDonald 91, Lowellville 49

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 80, Lima Temple Christian 44

Medina 88, Euclid 64

Metamora Evergreen 58, Swanton 38

Middletown Madison Senior 77, Carlisle 37

Milford 44, Kings Mills Kings 42

Milton-Union 63, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 53

Mineral Ridge 58, Sebring McKinley 57

Minford 69, Beaver Eastern 55

Minster 52, Maria Stein Marion Local 47

Mogadore Field 48, Ravenna 45

Morral Ridgedale 65, Bucyrus 41

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 59, Vanlue 46

Mt. Gilead 64, Danville 44

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 53, Sidney Lehman 45

N. Can. Hoover 71, Can. Glenoak 70

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37, Berlin Center Western Reserve 32

N. Royalton 64, Cuyahoga Falls 48

New Lexington 54, McConnelsville Morgan 48

New Philadelphia 56, Zanesville 42

Newark 53, New Albany 48

Newark Cath. 30, Utica 28

Newbury 51, Cortland Maplewood 47

Newton Falls 70, Campbell Memorial 33

Niles McKinley 40, Poland Seminary 38

Norwalk 48, Sandusky Perkins 22

Oak Harbor 79, Milan Edison 47

Oak Hill 49, McDermott Scioto NW 24

Oberlin 65, Columbia Station Columbia 55

Old Fort 53, New Riegel 38

Ontario 71, Bellevue 50

Orange 81, Geneva 63

Oregon Stritch 74, Tol. Maumee Valley 39

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 52

Ottoville 57, Miller City 42

Painesville Riverside 66, Eastlake N. 36

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Arcadia 38

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53, Pataskala Licking Hts. 51

Paulding 47, Harrod Allen E. 45

Peebles 58, W. Union 41

Pemberville Eastwood 50, Tontogany Otsego 49

Perrysburg 64, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 43

Piketon 52, Williamsport Westfall 25

Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, Bellefontaine 36

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Nelsonville-York 60

Portsmouth Notre Dame 37, Portsmouth Clay 35

Powell Olentangy Liberty 56, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 48

Proctorville Fairland 58, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49

Racine Southern 47, Crown City S. Gallia 45

Racine Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44

Rayland Buckeye 63, Bridgeport 47

Richmond Hts. 81, Middlefield Cardinal 29

Richwood N. Union 68, Urbana 49

Rittman 60, Smithville 45

Rockford Parkway 58, New Bremen 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 64, Wickliffe 52

Rootstown 68, Windham 67

Rossford 62, Elmore Woodmore 32

S. Charleston SE 42, Milford Center Fairbanks 41

S. Point 64, Portsmouth 61

Salem 48, Minerva 38

Salineville Southern 88, Hanoverton United 44

Sandusky 71, Tiffin Columbian 54

Sandusky St. Mary 55, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 79, Felicity-Franklin 45

Shadyside 67, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Shaker Hts. 72, Brunswick 68

Sheffield Brookside 56, Sullivan Black River 55

Shelby 59, Marion Pleasant 48

Sidney 73, Piqua 65

Solon 56, Elyria 55

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 49, Day. Christian 40

Spring. Greenon 89, Spring. NE 63

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, London 51

Spring. Shawnee 59, New Carlisle Tecumseh 51

St. Clairsville 70, Bellaire 62

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Madonna, W.Va. 59

Stewart Federal Hocking 78, Wahama, W.Va. 37

Streetsboro 58, Lodi Cloverleaf 56

Struthers 73, Hubbard 61

Sugar Grove Berne Union 52, Millersport 49

Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Canal Winchester 39

Sylvania Northview 75, Maumee 50

Sylvania Southview 51, Holland Springfield 40

Tiffin Calvert 71, Lakeside Danbury 52

Tipp City Tippecanoe 47, Xenia 44

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Tol. St. John’s 39

Tol. Christian 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 34

Tol. Rogers 68, Tol. Start 39

Tol. St. Francis 68, Fremont Ross 59

Troy 81, W. Carrollton 71

Upper Sandusky 69, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 40

Van Wert Lincolnview 61, Bluffton 45

Versailles 44, St. Henry 32

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 68, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

W. Liberty-Salem 57, Cedarville 42

Warren Harding 48, Austintown Fitch 40

Wauseon 63, Bryan 46

Waverly 58, Portsmouth W. 48

Waynesville 66, Day. Northridge 55

Wellsville 69, Columbiana 65

Westerville N. 60, Westerville Cent. 51, OT

Westerville S. 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 61

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 62, Martins Ferry 27

Whitehall-Yearling 38, Delaware Buckeye Valley 36

Willard 86, Port Clinton 41

Willoughby S. 72, Chagrin Falls Kenston 65

Wooster Triway 45, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 43

Worthington Christian 58, Gahanna Cols. Academy 31

Youngs. Boardman 68, Canfield 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 59, Youngs. East 42

Youngs. Liberty 48, Warren Champion 45

Youngs. Ursuline 74, Bristol 59

Youngs. Valley Christian 59, Ravenna SE 52

Zanesville Maysville 61, New Concord John Glenn 46

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48, Magnolia Sandy Valley 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Chillicothe vs. Miami Trace, ppd.

Portsmouth Sciotoville vs. New Boston Glenwood, ppd.