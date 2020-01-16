Panthers defeat McClain, 66-12

The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team hosted a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet with the McClain Tigers Thursday night.

Miami Trace rolled to a 66-12 victory.

Miami Trace won seven matches by forfeit.

McClain won one match by forfeit.

At 195 pounds, Miami Trace’s Bryce Bennett won a 7-6 decision over Phil Waters in two overtime periods.

At 285, the Panthers’ Grant DeBruin pinned Rocky Jeffers in 54 seconds.

At 138, Storm Duffy of Miami Trace pinned Ethan Burns in 1:13.

Miami Trace’s Graham Carson won at 152 pounds, a 7-2 decision over Quinton Smith.

At 160, Miami Trace’s Kylan Knapp pinned Caden Faulconer in 3:38.

Miami Trace is now 4-0 in FAC dual matches.

“It was Senior Night,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “It’s good to have the parents come in to support the seniors. It’s their last time wrestling in a dual meet in this gym. They’re still going to wrestle here at the McDonald’s Tournament (Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.) and the State Regional Tournament (Saturday, Feb. 8).

“The seniors wrestled hard,” Fondale said. “Our focus this evening was to explode off of the bottom.” If not, there would be extra work required in practice, Fondale said.

“Bryce Bennett had a pretty big win,” Fondale said. “He’s been a pretty clutch wrestler for us. There have been a lot of really close matches in which he’s come out on top.

“Graham Carson had a pretty good win,” Fondale said. “I know Dawson Wallace wanted a match on Senior Night. He picked up a forfeit.”

The Panthers will wrestle at Washington on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. to conclude the FAC regular season dual meets.

Miami Trace 66, McClain 12

182 – Dawson Wallace (MT) won by forfeit

195 – Bryce Bennett (MT) dec. Phil Waters (Mc), 7-6, 2 OT

220 – Kade Rawlings (Mc) pinned David Sheets (MT), 5:31

285 – Grant DeBruin (MT) pinned Rocky Jeffers (Mc), :54

106 – Titus Lehr (MT) won by forfeit

113 – Weston Melvin (MT) won by forfeit

120 – Aidan Johnson (MT) won by forfeit

126 – Aaron Little (MT) won by forfeit

132 – Lucas Jansen (Mc) won by forfeit

138 – Storm Duffy (MT) pinned Ethan Burns (Mc), 1:13

145 – Keegan Williams (MT) won by forfeit

152 – Graham Carson (MT) dec. Quinton Smith (Mc), 7-2

160 – Kylan Knapp (MT) pinned Caden Faulconer (Mc), 3:38

170 – Jayden LeBeau (MT) won by forfeit

Miami Trace recognized its five wrestling seniors prior to the match against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (l-r); Dawson Wallace, Zach Tinkler, Grant DeBruin, Storm Duffy and David Sheets. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MT-wrestling-seniors-2020.jpg Miami Trace recognized its five wrestling seniors prior to the match against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (l-r); Dawson Wallace, Zach Tinkler, Grant DeBruin, Storm Duffy and David Sheets. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace senior Storm Duffy looks to turn his opponent from McClain in a 138-pound match Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. Duffy won this match by pin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Storm-Duffy-vs-McClain-1-16-2020.jpg Miami Trace senior Storm Duffy looks to turn his opponent from McClain in a 138-pound match Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Miami Trace High School. Duffy won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos