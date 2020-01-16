Miami Trace cancels games due to flu

The Record-Herald received the following news release from Miami Trace High School Athletic Director Aaron Hammond Thursday:

Due to the district closure through Tuesday, Jan. 21, all on-campus and off-campus practices, middle school and high school athletic contests, home and away, and all youth activities are cancelled.

This includes the boys basketball games at Chillicothe Friday, the junior high basketball games with Chillicothe Saturday, the junior high wrestling team’s participation in the meet at Washington Saturday, the home j-v and varsity girls basketball games with McClain Saturday, the gymnastics meet at Worthington Saturday, youth basketball’s tournament participation over the weekend, and the junior high basketball games on Monday.

As the events are rescheduled, if possible, it will be posted on the district Facebook page and athletic twitter page. Events will resume with practices and scheduled games taking place on Tuesday.