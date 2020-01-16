HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team visited Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Hillsboro came away with a 45-41 victory.

Washington senior Shawna Conger was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points. She hit three three-point field goals.

Sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored 10 points, freshman Natalie Woods scored four, senior Halli Wall hit one three-point shot for three points, freshman Kaelin Pfeifer scored three points and freshmen Kendall Dye and Megan Sever both scored two points.

For the Lady Indians, senior Josie Hopkins and sophomore Gracie Dean each scored 11 points.

Sophomore Brynn Bledsoe scored eight and senior Karliegh Hopkins had seven points.

Washington took a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Lady Lions led Hillsboro, 15-14.

Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter to set the score at 27-26.

The game was tied, 30-30 with under six minutes remaining in the game.

Washington trailed by one, 40-39, with less than one minute to play.

Hillsboro is now 4-12 overall, 1-6 in the FAC.

Washington is now 7-8 overall, 2-5 in the FAC.

The Lady Lions will host Chillicothe Saturday at 1 p.m.

Hillsboro plays at Jackson Saturday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 6 12 14 — 41

H 6 8 12 19 — 45

WASHINGTON — Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Kaelin Pfeifer 0-3-3; Kendall Dye 1-0-2; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 3-4-10; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 2-0-4; Halli Wall 0 (1)-0-3; Shawna Conger 3 (3)-0-15. TOTALS — 11 (4)-7-41. Free throw shooting: 7 of 15 for 47 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 3; Wall. Field goal shooting: 15 of 58 for 26 percent.

HILLSBORO — Gracie Dean 2 (2)-1-11; Kayden Watson 2-0-4; Josie Hopkins 3-5-11; Parsons 0-2-2; Karleigh Hopkins 2-3-7; Bryanna Bledsoe 2 (1)-1-8; Christine Page 1-0-2. TOTALS 12 (3)-12-45. Free throw shooting: 12 of 24 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Dean, 2; Bledsoe. Field goal shooting: 15 of 36 for 42 percent.

Staff report

Hillsboro Times-Gazette Sports Editor Tate Erkenbrecher contributed to this report.

