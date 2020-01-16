MT j-v boys win McDonald’s title

The Miami Trace boys junior-varsity basketball team won the 2019 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament with a pair of wins in late December.
The tournament was held at Madison Plains High School.
On Friday, Dec. 27, Miami Trace defeated Madison Plains, 38-36 in the semifinals.
Hayden Hunter led the Panthers with 16 points.
Bo Little scored eight points, Wesley May had seven points, Isaiah Reisinger had four points and Cyrus Keplinger had three points.
Hunter, Reisinger and Keplinger each made one three-point field goal.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
MT 14 7 11 6 — 38
MP 5 5 13 13 — 36
On Monday, Dec. 30, Miami Trace defeated London in the championship game, 47-46.
Bo Little poured in 19 points.
Isaiah Reisinger and Hayden Hunter each scored 11 points, Wesley May had four and Cyrus Keplinger scored two.
Reisinger and Hunter each had one three-point basket.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
MT 12 7 18 10 — 47
L 14 13 8 11 — 46