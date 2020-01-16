MT j-v boys win McDonald’s title

The Miami Trace boys junior-varsity basketball team won the 2019 McDonald’s Holiday Tournament with a pair of wins in late December.

The tournament was held at Madison Plains High School.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Miami Trace defeated Madison Plains, 38-36 in the semifinals.

Hayden Hunter led the Panthers with 16 points.

Bo Little scored eight points, Wesley May had seven points, Isaiah Reisinger had four points and Cyrus Keplinger had three points.

Hunter, Reisinger and Keplinger each made one three-point field goal.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 14 7 11 6 — 38

MP 5 5 13 13 — 36

On Monday, Dec. 30, Miami Trace defeated London in the championship game, 47-46.

Bo Little poured in 19 points.

Isaiah Reisinger and Hayden Hunter each scored 11 points, Wesley May had four and Cyrus Keplinger scored two.

Reisinger and Hunter each had one three-point basket.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 7 18 10 — 47

L 14 13 8 11 — 46

The Miami Trace Panthers j-v basketball team at Madison Plains High School after winning the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (front, l-r); Wesley May, Bo Little, Isaiah Reisinger, Hayden Hunter, Cyrus Keplinger, Blake Boedecker, ball boy; (back, l-r); Anthony Groves, Braeden Morris, Jadon Rowe, Gannon Phillips, Dana Oare and head coach Jeff Smallwood. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_MT-jv-boys-win-McDonalds-title-2019.jpg The Miami Trace Panthers j-v basketball team at Madison Plains High School after winning the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (front, l-r); Wesley May, Bo Little, Isaiah Reisinger, Hayden Hunter, Cyrus Keplinger, Blake Boedecker, ball boy; (back, l-r); Anthony Groves, Braeden Morris, Jadon Rowe, Gannon Phillips, Dana Oare and head coach Jeff Smallwood. Courtesy photo