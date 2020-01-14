Perimeter shooting lifts Braves over Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers welcomed the Braves from Logan Elm High School for a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Logan Elm shot the ball very well from behind the three-point line as they defeated the Panthers, 50-44.

The Braves connected on 11 of 24 three-point shots for 45 percent, with four different players hitting at least one three.

For the Panthers, in something of a rare occurrence, only two players scored and both had the same point total.

Senior Trevor Barker and junior Logan Rodgers shared game high-scoring honors, each with 22 points. Rodgers led the game with eight rebounds, including five offensive. Barker led the game with three steals.

Junior Isaac Ward led the Braves, making 4 of 7 three-point shots on his way to a team-high 20 points.

Junior Gabe Chalfin scored 13 points (with three treys) and junior Jason Sailor scored 13 (with three threes).

There was a lot of back and forth in the first half of play, especially the second quarter.

Logan Elm led by as many as seven points and the Panthers trailed by as little as one point, which was the margin at the end of the first quarter, 14-13.

The teams exchanged the lead five times in the second quarter.

Miami Trace took a 21-20 lead into the locker room.

The third quarter was the turning point in the game.

Miami Trace scored two points and had eight turnovers while Logan Elm scored 14 points and committed one turnover.

The Braves held a 34-23 lead after three quarters of play.

Miami Trace got the start it needed with a 7-0 run to begin the fourth quarter.

Barker had a steal and a bucket for the Panthers to make it 38-34, Logan Elm.

There was a somewhat rare goal-tending call against the Panthers on Logan Elm’s next possession.

At this stage, the Panthers had only committed three fouls in the second half.

Miami Trace got busy and began to foul to stop the clock and send Logan Elm to the line.

In the final 34 seconds, the Braves made 6 of 6 free throws.

Rodgers scored the final basket of the game on a put-back to set the final tally at 50-44.

“Obviously, their size was going to be a big factor,” Logan Elm head coach Doug Stiverson said. “I thought our guys did a really good job. We wanted to make sure we were pressuring the basketball, making it tough, first of all, for them to enter it in there.

“Then, when they did enter it into the post, we wanted to really help out,” Stiverson said. “Number three (Barker) for them really stepped up. He hit some big shots and got hot for them. That made it tough on us.

“I thought our guys really battled well,” Stiverson said.

Stiverson said his team is averaging seven or eight threes per game.

“It’s something we have to rely on,” Stiverson said. “They were playing zone tonight. Their 2-3 zone made it tough for us to get some things on the inside. We had to knock down some shots and we were able to do that.”

“The third quarter was the difference,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Pittser said. “We came into the game really concerned about Logan Elm’s three-point shooting. They have more capable three-point shooters on the floor than anybody on our schedule. They shoot more threes and make more threes than anybody we play.

“In the third quarter, they didn’t completely run away from us, but they built enough of a lead,” Pittser said. “With a team that has that many kids back, a six or seven-point lead can feel like a 10 or 15-point lead.

“We were super happy with the way the kids played,” Pittser said. “We thought they played hard. I felt we had some chances around the bucket. I thought our pressure was good to us in the fourth quarter, for the most part.”

Miami Trace (now 8-8 overall) returns to Frontier Athletic Conference play with a game at Chillicothe Friday. The freshman game is first at 4:45 p.m.

Logan Elm (9-4 overall, 4-2 Mid-State League, Buckeye Division) is at Liberty Union Friday. That game will complete the first round of league play for the Braves.

In other games Tuesday, Adena defeated Washington, 64-31; Chillicothe beat Fairfield Union, 61-39; Waverly edged Lucasville Valley, 63-61; Huntington edged Circleville, 61-60.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 13 8 2 21 — 44

LE 14 6 14 16 — 50

MIAMI TRACE — Logan Rodgers 8-6-22; Trevor Barker 5 (4)-0-22; Andrew Guthrie 0-0-0; Dylan Bernard 0-0-0; Cameron Moore 0-0-0; Ethan Steele 0-0-0; Kyler Conn 0-0-0; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (4)-6-44. Free throw shooting: 6 of 10 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 4. Field goal shooting: 17 of 38 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 14 for 28 percent. Rebounds: 27 (9 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 3. blocks: 3. Turnovers: 18. Personal fouls: 12. Bench points: 0. Second chance points: 10. Points off turnovers: 2.

LOGAN ELM — Isaac Ward 0 (4)-8-20; Gabe Chalfin 2 (3)-0-13; Jason Sailor 2 (3)-0-13; Jeremy Wietelmann 0 (1)-0-3; Jared Harrington 0-1-1; Tyler Baer 0-0-0; Luke Baldwin 0-0-0; Trace Smith 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4 (11)-9-50. Free throw shooting: 9 of 10 for 90 percent. Three-point field goals: Ward, 4; Chalfin, 3; Sailor, 3; Wietelmann. Field goal shooting: 15 of 43 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 11 of 24 for 45 percent. Rebounds: 19 (6 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 5. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 8. Personal fouls: 15. Bench points: 0. Second chance points: 3. Points off turnovers: 8.

Miami Trace senior Trevor Barker (left) launches a shot over Logan Elm junior Gabe Chalfin during a non-conference game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

LE 50, MT 44