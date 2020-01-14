MT, WHS swimmers compete in Wilmington quad

WILMINGTON — The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams took part in a meet at Wilmington on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Wilmington won the girls meet with 131 points.

Washington was second with 72 points, followed by Miami Trace with 63 and Clinton-Massie with 40.

Wilmington also won the boys meet, scoring 150 points.

Massie was second with 86 points, followed by Washington with 42 points and Miami Trace with 24 points.

Washington won the girls 200-meter medley relay in a time of 2:30.43. Those relay participants were Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome and Chloe Lovett.

Lotz captured the 200-meter individual medley in 2:59.29. Lotz also won the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:32.55.

Bailey won the 100-meter butterfly in 1:23.48. She also won the 400-meter freestyle in 5:31.29, over one minute ahead of the second place finisher.

The next meet for Washington and Miami Trace is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at home (the Fayette County Family YMCA) against Chillicothe.

Washington and Miami Trace results at Wilmington, Jan. 9, 2020:

Girls 200-meter medley relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:30.43 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:48.53 (Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Miami Trace, 6th, 3:10.26 (Debbie Abare, Becca Meehan, Emily McNeal, Courtney Arnold)

Boys 200-meter medley relay:

Washington, 3rd, 2:30.49 (Chandler Carr, Reilly Downing, Cameron Johnson, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:52.13 (Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, Christian Rossiter, Kahlin Orso)

Girls 200-meter freestyle:

Debbie Abare, MT, 3rd, 3:07.38; Abbie Brandt, MT, 4th, 3:12.22; Haley Brenner, W, 6th, 3:23.28; Eryne Croker, W, 7th, 3:32.07; Cheyenne Tuttle, W, 8th, 3:38.46; Madison Shannon, MT, 9th, 3:59.10

Boys 200-meter freestyle:

Christian Rossiter, MT, 5th, 2:41.25; Preston Hines, W, 6th, 2:55.32; Max Trimble, MT, 8th, 3:07.61; Cameron Johnson, W, 9th, 3:12.56; Blake Walker, W, 10th, 3:24.48

Girls 200-meter individual medley:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 2:59.29; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 3:32.88; Chelsey Dawson, W, 6th, 3:36.52

Boys 200-meter individual medley:

Benaiah Harper, W, 3rd, 3:09.06

Girls 50-meter freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 2nd, 32.69; Adeline Newsome, W, 4th, 34.97; Debbie Abare, MT, 6th, 35.57; Chloe Lovett, W, 8th, 36.51; Courtney Arnold, MT, 10th, 39.05; Garren Walker, W, 15th, 40.48; Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 17th, 40.96

Boys 50-meter freestyle:

Chandler Carr, W, 6th, 33.40; Hunter Roush, MT, 7th, 34.29; Ryan Elrich, W, 8th, 34.63; Blake Walker, W, 10th, 37.04

Girls 100-meter butterfly:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:23.48; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 1:44.16; Madison Picklesimer, W, 5th, 1:44.41

Boys 100-meter butterfly:

None

Girls 100-meter freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 2nd, 1:18.32; Kylie Pettit, MT, 4th, 1:19.53; Chloe Lovett, W, 7th, 1:28.43; Cheyenne Tuttle, W, 8th, 1:34.02; Becca Meehan, MT, 9th, 1:37.51

Boys 100-meter freestyle:

Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 3rd, 1:13.26; Ryan Elrich, W, 6th, 1:16.17; Max Trimble, MT, 7th, 1:28.82

Girls 400-meter freestyle:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 5:31.29; Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 6:55.05; Jordan McCane, W, 4th, 7:16.02; Garren Walker, W, 6th, 7:47.94; Madison Shannon, MT, 7th, 8:15.52

Boys 400-meter freestyle:

Reilly Downing, W, 5th, 6:15.42; Chandler Carr, W, 6th, 6:34.54; Hunter Roush, MT, 7th, 7:26.72

Girls 200-meter freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:25.83 (Debbie Abare, Kylie Pettit, Keely McBride, Abbie Brandt); Washington, 5th, 2:36.04 (Haley Brenner, Eryne Croker, Chelsey Dawson, Chloe Lovett); Miami Trace, 7th, 2:52.47 (Madison Shannon, Kate Leach, Emily McNeal, Kaitlyn Arnold)

Boys 200-meter freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 4th, 2:09.48 (Trevor Throckmorton, Kahlin Orso, Christian Rossiter, Jacob Downing); Washington, 5th, 2:15.23 (Benaiah Harper, Preston Hines, Ryan Elrich, Blake Walker)

Girls 100-meter backstroke:

Chelsey Dawson, W, 4th, 1:44.12; Abbie Brandt, MT, 5th, 1:44.35; Eryne Croker, W, 7th, 1:56.12; Courtney Arnold, MT, 9th, 1:59.90; Haley Brenner, W, 10th, 2:11.99

Boys 100-meter backstroke:

Benaiah Harper, W, 2nd, 1:27.92; Reilly Downing, W, 3rd, 1:32.40; Jacob Downing, MT, 5th, 1:35.85

Girls 100-meter breaststroke:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 1:32.55; Adeline Newsome, W, 3rd, 1:39.48; Kate Leach, MT, 5th, 1:45.54; Becca Meehan, MT, 8th, 1:51.35; Madison Picklesimer, W, 9th, 1:56.05; Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 10th, 2:02.32

Boys 100-meter breaststroke:

Preston Hines, W, 4th, 1:31.68; Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 5th, 1:31.86

Girls 400-meter freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 2nd, 5:19.21 (Kylie Pettit, Keely McBride, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Washington, 3rd, 5:19.64 (Audrey Lotz, Haley Brenner, Adeline Newsome, Julianne Bailey)

Boys 400-meter freestyle relay:

Washington, 4th, 5:01.11 (Benaiah Harper, Chandler Carr, Cameron Johnson, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 5th, 5:40.70 (Christian Rossiter, Hunter Roush, Jacob Downing, Max Trimble); Washington, 6th, 5:41.10 (Ryan Elrich, Reilly Downing, Preston Hines, Blake Walker)