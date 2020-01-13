Lady Lions fall at Sheridan, 53-41

THORNVILLE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions made a trip up into Perry County to take on the Sheridan Generals in a non-conference game Thursday, Jan. 9.

Sheridan won the game, 53-41.

Freshman Kendall Dye and freshman Natalie Woods led Washington, each with eight points.

Freshman Kaelin Pfeifer and senior Shawna Conger each scored six points for the Lady Lions.

Faith Stinson led Sheridan with 21 points.

Grace Conrad scored 11 and Aubrie White had nine.

Washington made 20 two-point field goals to 19 for Sheridan.

Sheridan made one three-point field goal to none for Washington.

It came down to free throw shooting, as Washington made 1 of 4 from the line and Sheridan made 12 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Sheridan led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime.

Sheridan outscored Washington 12-0 in the third quarter and Washington scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to 14 for the home team.

“They are in our Sectional,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “They went to the Final Four last year. I always believe that it’s important to prep your team for what you could possibly see in the tournament.

“We want to play a few teams that we know (are going to give us) an extremely tough game,” Leach said. “That was the purpose of putting them on our schedule. If you want to be better, you have to play better teams.

“I saw a lot of good things,” Leach said. “We went to Sheridan and we competed. Our girls didn’t back down.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 8 0 23 — 41

S 13 14 12 14 — 53

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 0-0-0; Kaelin Pfeifer 3-0-6; Kendall Dye 4-0-8; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 2-1-5; Abby Tackage 1-0-2; Megan Sever 1-0-2; Natalie Woods 4-0-8; Halli Wall 2-0-4; Shawna Conger 3-0-6. TOTALS — 20-1-41. Free throw shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: none.

SHERIDAN — Faith Stinson 9-3-21; Aburie White 3 (1)-0-9; Bailey Beckstedt 2-2-6; Grace Conrad 3-5-11; Abby Dupler 1-0-2; Gabby Carpico 0-0-0; Kinze Miller 0-2-2; Brooklyn Heller 0-0-0; Adrienne Spicer 1-0-2 ; Sara Robinette 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (1)-12-53. Free throw shooting: 12 of 16 for 75 percent. Three-point field goal: White.