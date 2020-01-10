Panthers fall 71-47 at Jackson

JACKSON — The Miami Trace Panthers made the long trip down to Jackson Friday night to tangle with the Ironmen in a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up.

Jackson won this game, 71-47.

It was a very good shooting night for the Ironmen.

Jackson made 11 of 25 shots from three-point range for 44 percent. Overall, the Ironmen connected on 26 of 46 field goal attempts for 56 percent.

Miami Trace made 13 of 46 field goal attempts for 28 percent. The Panthers were 5 of 24 from behind the three-point line for 20 percent.

Freshman Andrew Guthrie led the Panthers with 12 points and five rebounds.

Junior Logan Rodgers scored 11 points and had three rebounds.

Junior Ethan Steele scored seven and senior Kyler Conn had seven for the Panthers. Conn had a game-high six assists.

Wallis led Jackson with 15 points and five assists.

Kuhn had 12 points and Donaldson had 10 points and was the game-leader with seven rebounds.

Jackson took a 15-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, Jackson led 25-18.

The Ironmen exploded for 28 points in the third quarter to 16 for Miami Trace to expand the lead to 53-34.

Jackson scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to 13 for the Panthers to set the final at 71-47.

Miami Trace (8-6 overall, 3-3 in the FAC) is at home to take on Logan Elm Tuesday with the freshman game starting at 4:45 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 5 13 16 13 — 47

J 15 10 28 18 — 71

MIAMI TRACE — Andrew Guthrie 1 (1)-7-12; Logan Rodgers 5-1-11; Ethan Steele 1 (1)-2-7; Kyler Conn 1 (1)-2-7; Dylan Bernard 0 (1)-0-3; Cameron Moore 0 (1)-0-3; Trevor Barker 0-2-2; Hayden Hunter 0-2-2; Keegan Terry 0-0-0; Cyrus Keplinger 0-0-0; Bo Little 0-0-0; Isaiah Reisinger 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (5)-16-47. Free throw shooting: 16 of 22 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: Guthrie, Steele, Conn, Bernard, Moore. Field goal shooting: 13 of 46 for 28 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 24 for 21 percent. Rebounds: 21 (9 offensive). Assists: 10. Steals: 6. Blocks: 3. Turnovers: 12. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 21. Second chance points: 3. Points off turnovers: 2.

JACKSON — Wallis 3 (3)-0-15; Kuhn 2 (2)-2-12; Donaldson 0 (3)-1-10; Spires 2-4-8; Brown 1 (2)-0-8; Hammond 2-1-5; Winters 2-0-4; Erwin 2-0-4; Bragg 0 (1)-0-3; Miller 1-0-2; Hutchinson 0-0-0; Woodard 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (11)-8-71. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 72 percent. Three-point field goals: Wallis, 3; Donaldson, 3; Kuhn, 2; Brown, 2; Bragg. Field goal shooting: 26 of 46 for 56 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 11 of 25 for 44 percent. Rebounds: 30 (8 offensive). Assists: 16. Steals: 7. Blocks: 0. Turnovers: 16. Personal fouls: 17. Bench points: 21. Second chance points: 3. Points off turnovers: 7.