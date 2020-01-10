Panthers win Logan Elm Invitational

Iron sharpens iron is a phrase used in wrestling circles as a metaphor for wrestlers seeking opportunities to be matched against equal or higher-quality opponents.

This testing period serves as an excellent opportunity for individual growth in the sport. The Panthers traveled over 800 miles in December, sharpening their skills against some of the top teams in Ohio. Those hours of travel, practice and competition paid off this past Saturday (Jan. 4) as the Panthers won the 16-team Logan Elm Invitational.

Panther wrestling coach Ben Fondale had mixed reviews of his team’s performance over the weekend.

“Our guys wrestled well enough to place first at Logan Elm,” Fondale said. “In weeks to come, we are going to focus on minimizing mistakes and trying to make our opponents earn every point.

“Many of our wrestlers did not wrestle to their full potential every match,” Fondale said. “Some of our guys made mistakes and were still able to win, while some of our guys lost to opponents they should have beat. To beat great wrestlers, mistakes need to be minimized. “

The Panthers had three individual weight class champions and six individual placers in the tournament.

Grant DeBruin (team captain) led the Panthers with his first-ever varsity championship at the 285-pound weight class.

Other individual champions included Weston Melvin (113 pounds) and Mcale Callahan (145 pounds). Other individuals placing in the tournament included: Graham Carson (152 pounds) Runner-up; Storm Duffy (138 pounds) and Kylan Knapp (160 pounds) finished third overall; Bryce Bennett (195-pounds) fifth place; Titus Lehr (106-pounds) and Aiden Johnson (120-pounds) finished sixth.

Miami Trace will host McClain for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

The Miami Trace wrestling team after winning the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (l-r); Weston Melvin, Treven Shoemaker, Mcale Callahan, David Tyndall, Keegan Williams, Vincent Munro, Dawson Wallace, Zac Tinkler, Storm Duffy, Grant DeBruin, head coach Ben Fondale, Bryce Bennett, Graham Carson and coach Jake Garringer. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Miami-Trace-wrestling-team-at-Logan-Elm.jpg The Miami Trace wrestling team after winning the Logan Elm Invitational Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (l-r); Weston Melvin, Treven Shoemaker, Mcale Callahan, David Tyndall, Keegan Williams, Vincent Munro, Dawson Wallace, Zac Tinkler, Storm Duffy, Grant DeBruin, head coach Ben Fondale, Bryce Bennett, Graham Carson and coach Jake Garringer. Miami Trace’s Titus Lehr battles against a wrestler from Monroe. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Titus-Lehr-Logan-Elm.jpg Miami Trace’s Titus Lehr battles against a wrestler from Monroe.