Blue Lions beat McClain, 56-16

The Washington Blue Lions wrestling team competed for the first time in 2020 in a dual against the McClain Tigers Thursday, Jan. 9 at Washington High School.

Washington won the varsity match, 56-16.

McClain won four of the seven matches contested; the other seven matches went to Washington by forfeit.

For the Blue Lions, Branton Dawes posted a major decision 13-2 win over Lucas Jansen at 132 pounds.

At 220 pounds, Collier Brown recorded a 13-4 major decision over Justin Kegley.

At heavyweight, Mason Mustain pinned Rocky Jeffers in 41 seconds.

For the Tigers, Josh Breakfield (126) pinned James Caldwell in 1:20; Ethan Burns (138) beat Josiah Whitt, 7-4; Quinton Smith (152) decisioned Kalub Wilkerson, 13-9 and Phil Waters (195) won a 4-0 decision over Chase Sluder.

“That’s a McClain team that coach (Shane) Paul has done a good job with, as usual,” Washington head coach Louis Reid said. “They beat us 4-3 in matches wrestled. We won the dual meet, which I was happy with.

“We had a lot of tough match-ups,” Reid said. “He has a small line-up, but he has some tough kids in it. Kalub Wilkerson wrestled really well, although he lost at 152.

“Josiah Whitt bumped up a weight class to wrestle at 138,” Reid said. “He lost a close one, 7-4.

“Chase Sluder made weight for the first time today,” Reid said. “He lost to Phil Waters at 195. Chase had to lose a few pounds today to make weight. This is his first time wrestling that low and he did a good job. Once his weight levels off, we’re looking for big things from him.

“We had some other kids drop some weight classes,” Reid said. “I was pretty pleased with our wrestlers. We need to get back in the room and work on cleaning up our technique a little bit.

“Branton Dawes picked up a win over Jansen, who is a solid kid,” Reid said. “He’s a returning District qualifier. We won by major decision there.

“Collier Brown at 220, he won by major decision over a kid who has come along as a senior for them,” Reid said. “He’s placed in some tournaments for them.

“Mason Mustain at heavyweight picked up a pin really quickly,” Reid said. “Those guys have been going about their business, week-in and week-out.

“It’s a good start to the new year for us,” Reid said. “We haven’t wrestled since Wheeling. I was concerned we would be a little rusty and we were. We haven’t wrestled since Dec. 28. It was a long lay-off, but much-needed. We wrestled 21 matches from Dec. 1 to Dec. 28.”

Washington is now 6-5 in dual matches, 1-1 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions will be taking part in the Nelsonville-York tournament Saturday. There will be 24 teams competing, including some that are state-ranked, Reid said. Some of the team include Legacy Christian, Jackson and Athens.

“There are a lot of teams that are really good at this tournament this weekend,” Reid said. “It’s a pool-style tournament. They’ll be in pools and then they’ll go to a bracket. So, our guys can get up to five matches. We’re looking forward to it. It’s a very tough tournament. It’ll help prepare us for the FAC, Sectionals, Districts and State. That’s what we’re looking for, getting those kind of matches to help prepare us for the postseason.”

Washington 56, McClain 16

126 – Josh Breakfield (Mc) pinned James Caldwell (W), 1:20

132 – Branton Dawes (W) maj. dec. Lucas Jansen (Mc), 13-2

138 – Ethan Burns (Mc) dec. Josiah Whitt (W), 7-4

145 – Zaigne Fettig (W) won by forfeit

152 – Quinton Smith (Mc) dec. Kalub Wilkerson (W), 13-9

160 – Connor Day (W) won by forfeit

170 – Jared Kuhn (W) won by forfeit

182 – Trevor Crocker (W) won by forfeit

195 – Phil Waters (Mc) dec. Chase Sluder (W), 4-0

220 – Collier Brown (W) maj. dec. Justin Kegley (Mc), 13-4

285 – Mason Mustain (W) pinned Rocky Jeffers (Mc), :41

106 – Ian Roush (W) won by forfeit

113 – Jenna Kuhn (W) won by forfeit

120 – Bryce Warner (W) won by forfeit

Washington’s Mason Mustain, above, top, wrestles McClain’s Rocky Jeffers in a 285-pound match Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Mason-Mustain-vs-McClain-hwt-1-9-2020.jpg Washington’s Mason Mustain, above, top, wrestles McClain’s Rocky Jeffers in a 285-pound match Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Josiah Whitt competes against McClain’s Ethan Burns in a 138-pound match during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Josiah-Whitt-Blue-Lion-wrestling-v-McClain-1-9-2020.jpg Washington’s Josiah Whitt competes against McClain’s Ethan Burns in a 138-pound match during a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington High School Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos