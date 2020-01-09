Logan beats Blue Lions, 64-37

LOGAN — The Washington Blue Lion boys varsity basketball team played a non-conference game at Logan High School Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Chieftains won the game, 64-37.

Washington freshman Tanner Lemaster was the game’s leading scorer with 15 points.

Junior Mitch Lotz hit three three-point field goals for nine points; freshman Traeton Johnson scored five and freshman Noah Hicks scored four.

Sophomore Tegan Myers led Logan with 14 points.

Justin Wolfe scored 13 and Ian Frasure had nine points.

Logan jumped out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

By the half, the Chieftains held a 34-17 lead.

After three quarters of play, Logan was in front, 52-27.

The Blue Lions are at home Friday for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against McClain. The j-v game starts at 6 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 8 10 10 — 37

L 20 14 18 12 — 64

WASHINGTON — Drew Moats 1-0-2; Trevin Brown 1-0-2; Traeton Johnson 2-1-5; Mitch Lotz 0 (3)-0-9; Stone DuBois 0-0-0; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 7-1-15; Noah Hicks 0-4-4. TOTALS — 11 (3)-6-37. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: M. Lotz, 3.

LOGAN — Ashton Mahaffey 0 (2)-0-6; Mason Frasure 1 (1)-1-6; Tegan Myers 2 (2)-4-14; Ian Frasure 0 (3)-0-9; Traten Poling 1-1-3; Colten Castle 2 (1)-0-7; Justin Wolfe 6-1-13; Nolan Robinette 1-0-2; Colton Ruff 0 (1)-1-4; Connor Ruff 0-0-0; Cayden Alford 0-0-0. TOTALS — 13 (10)-8-64. Free throw shooting: 8 of 12 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: I. Frasure, 3; Mahaffey, 2; Myers, 2; M. Frasure, Castle, Col. Ruff.