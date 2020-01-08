Rivals split 7th, 8th grade games

On the Saturday before Christmas, there were seven rivalry basketball games played at Miami Trace High School featuring the Washington Blue Lions.

In junior high basketball, Washington won the seventh grade games and Miami Trace won the eighth grade contests.

7th grade boys

Washington 36, Miami Trace 23

The Blue Lions led 6-2 after the first period of play and expanded their lead to 17-5 at the half as Jacob Lindsey and Lafe Coleman combined to score all 11 of the Blue Lions’ second period points.

Washington bumped the lead to 16 points by the end of the 3rd quarter (29-13) and held on for the double-digit win.

Jacob Lindsey led the Blue Lions with 12 points and Lafe Coleman added 11 points. Will Miller added six points with two points each from Jakob Hoosier and Gage Merritt. Jermaine Lindsey added a free throw.

Miami Trace was led by Christian Heath with six points. Bryson Yeoman and Trey Robinette had four points each, Evan Mount chipped in three points, Carter Denney and Conner Guthrie had two points each and Wyatt Liston had one point.

7th grade girls

Washington 32, Miami Trace 27

It was a close game through the first half and early third quarter when Washington, leading 18-17 with 3:15 left in the quarter went on a 6-1 run that opened the game up a six-point lead that held up for rest of the contest.

Maggi Wall led the Lady Lions with 13 points including a three-pointer. Jada Ryan added eight points, Alaysia Dotson scored six points and Aysha Haney scored five points.

Ellie Robinette led the Lady Panthers with 11 points. Keeona Ramirez added 10 (eight in the second half), Sydney Carter had three points, Hannah Anders scored two points and Ginny Trent sank one free throw.

8th grade boys

Miami Trace 39, Washington 38

Miami Trace jumped out to a 14-11 first period lead and led most of the way except when Washington started the second quarter with a 5-0 run that put them ahead, 16-14.

The Panthers responded with a 12-2 run with Eli Fliehman scoring eight of the 12 Panther points in that span.

Later in the game, with less than a minute left in the contest and Washington trailing 39-32, Bryce Yeazel and Isaiah Haithcock hit back-to-back threes to pull the Blue Lions to within one point (39-38).

The Panthers were called for a foul with 1.7 seconds left, but the Blue Lions missed the front end of a one and one.

Eli Fliehman led the Panthers with 21 points (including three threes). Austin Boedeker had six points, Garrett Guess scored five, Brady Armstrong scored three and Bryson Osborne and Pierce McCarty each scored two points.

Washington was led by John Wall with 10 points. Coledon May and Bryce Yeazel each scored nine points, Isaiah Haithcock added seven points and Brennan Lovely chipped in 3 points.

8th grade girls

Miami Trace 39, Washington 22

The Lady Panthers finished the contest with a 13-2 run to capture the victory.

Lydia Abare led the Lady Panthers with 16 points (including 8 of 8 at the free throw line), Jesse Stewart had 10 points (including one three-pointer).

Neveah Lyons scored five points, Sue Morris had three points, with two points each from Emily Turner and Carly Patton. Hannah Binegar added a free throw.

The Lady Lions were led by Trinty George with eight points. Alizae Ryan scored seven points, Calleigh Wead-Salmi added four points. Addison Knisley had two points and Libby Shaw scored one.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_BlueLion-2-2-.jpg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/01/web1_Miami-Trace-Main-Logo-1-1-.jpg