MT splits j-v, freshman games with Massie

On Saturday, Jan. 4, the Miami Trace freshman and j-v basketball teams hosted the respective squads from Clinton-Massie.

In the junior-varsity game, Miami Trace beat Clinton-Massie, 40-31.

Bo Little poured in a game-high 20 points to pace the Panthers.

Isaiah Reisinger scored 10 points, Cyrus Keplinger and Hayden Hunter both scored four points and Wesley May and Anthony Groves both had one point.

Blake Ireland led the Falcons with seven points.

Miami Trace trailed 7-2 at the end of the first quarter.

At the half, the Falcons led 18-12.

The Panthers turned things around in the third quarter, outscoring Massie 18-7 to take a 30-25 lead.

Miami Trace won the fourth quarter, 10-6 for the 40-31 final.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 2 10 18 10 — 40

C-M 7 11 7 6 — 31

———

Clinton-Massie won the freshman game, 33-25.

Shay Salyers led the Panthers with nine points.

Tate Landrum scored five, Bryson Sheets and Austin Etzler both had three points, Cameron Fannin and Cole Little each scored two points and Holden Hunter scored one point.

Clinton-Massie led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 14-9 at halftime.

The Falcons led 24-16 after three quarters of play.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 1 7 9 — 25

C-M 10 4 10 9 — 33