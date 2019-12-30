Lady Panthers win McDonald’s title

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers took on the London Red Raiders Monday night for the championship of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament.

Last year Greeneview defeated London for the championship, 55-53.

Miami Trace won the consolation game over Madison Plains a year ago, 61-32.

This year it was Miami Trace coming out on top in a decidedly close contest, 52-46 to recapture the title.

In the consolation game Monday, Greeneview defeated Madison Plains, 45-39.

For Miami Trace, freshman Hillery Jacobs scored a varsity career-high 21 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Jacobs hit four of Miami Trace’s five three-point field goals.

Junior Magarah Bloom scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Senior Shaylee McDonald had six points, eight rebounds and a team-high four assists. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

For London, junior Autumn Mitchell scored 16 points, including hitting three three-point field goals.

She was named to the all-tournament team, along with teammate and fellow junior Lexi Zabloudil who scored seven points Monday night.

Senior Darcy Mitchell scored 12 points for London.

“Coach (Kevin) Long does a phenomenal job with his group,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “He has now for five or six years. They’ve been very competitive in their league. Their records are good, year-in and year-out. They play extremely hard and they play with an edge. We knew we would have our hands full tonight.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome,” Ackley said. “Thrilled with how our kids fought back. We lost the lead there, I think it was, early in the fourth quarter. I was a little anxious to see how our kids would respond to that. And they dug back in.

“We’re still having breakdowns on both ends throughout the course of the game,” Ackley said. “When you’re as young as we are and inexperienced in spots, we’ve got kids learning on the job. They made enough plays tonight.

“Shaylee was her usual self,” Ackley said. “She makes everyone around her better. Just her mere presence on the floor was good for us tonight.

“Hillery Jacobs was unbelievable tonight,” Ackley said. “She’s been sitting on a game like this. She had a great shoot-around today. I wasn’t surprised at all that she played so well.

“I thought Magarah Bloom was unbelievable tonight, too,” Ackley said. “She jumps well and she’s always had a great nose for the basketball. She played an all-around game tonight and dealt with a little bit of foul trouble. She’s worked extremely hard and it’s rewarding to see a kid like that in a big game play as well as she did.”

Miami Trace took a 16-5 lead in the first quarter of this game.

After making 6 of 13 shots in the first quarter for 46 percent, Miami Trace struggled in the second quarter, going 2 of 10 from the field.

Meanwhile, London, after struggling in the first quarter, shot better in the second frame, posting 11 points for a 20-16 Miami Trace lead at the half.

Offensive rebounds are always key and London had 19 such boards in the game, leading to many second chance opportunities and second chance buckets.

Miami Trace led by as many as seven points (24-17) with about five minutes to play in the third.

When Mitchell hit a three-point shot with 2:15 to go in the third, London went in front, 29-28.

London hit two free throws to extend the lead to three points.

Jacobs hit a two and then a three-point field goal to give Miami Trace the lead at the end of three, 33-32.

Jacobs hit another three to start the fourth.

Then Bloom hit a three and moments later she scored again and was fouled, converting the traditional three-point play to put Miami Trace in front, 42-38 with 4:06 remaining.

Bloom made the first of a one and bonus and McDonald got a huge offensive rebound and passed to Delaney Eakins for a bucket to give Miami Trace a 47-40 lead.

Autumn Mitchell hit one three and Darcy Mitchell hit the other.

Miami Trace made three of its final four free throws and Eakins ran away from the defense and scored uncontested for the 52-46 final.

Miami Trace (6-4 overall) will host Fairland Saturday.

There will be a total of four games Saturday, beginning with the Miami Trace girls seventh grade team taking on Fairland at 10 a.m.

The eighth grade girls are to play at approximately 11:15 a.m., followed by the j-v girls game at 12:30 p.m. and the varsity at 2 p.m.

“Nick Epifano and McDonald’s are so gracious to not only sponsor this tournament, but, for everything he does for our community,” Ackley said. “The wrestling tournament; he sponsors our fair; (the McDonald’s traveling trophy for football). He gives a lot back to our community and we’re fortunate to have a man like him in Washington Court House.

“It’s great for the kids to play in games like this that mean something and that wouldn’t be possible without his sponsorship,” Ackley said. “We’re very grateful to Nick.”

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 16 4 13 19 — 52

L 5 11 16 14 — 46

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 0-0-0; Shay McDonald 2-2-6; Magarah Bloom 3 (1)-4-13; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Gracey Ferguson 1-0-2; Hillery Jacobs 3 (4)-3-21; Emma Pitstick 1-0-2; Delaney Eakins 3-0-6. TOTALS — 14 (5)-9-52. Free throw shooting: 9 of 14 for 64 percent. Three-point field goals: Jacobs, 4; Bloom. Field goal shooting: 19 of 47 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Rebounds: 31 (11 offensive). Turnovers: 15. Assists: 9. Steals: 6.

LONDON — Natalie Zabloudil 1-0-2; Emery Artis 1-1-3; Lexi Zabloudil 3-1-7; Autumn Mitchell 2 (3)-3-16; Abby Homan 2-0-4; Kylee Scott 0-0-0; Rae Mitchell 1-0-2; Darcy Mitchell 3 (1)-3-12. TOTALS — 13 (4)-8-46. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: A. Mitchell, 3; D. Mitchell. Field goal shooting: 17 of 49 for 35 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 14 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 17. Offensive rebounds: 19.

The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title by beating London, 52-46 Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. (front, l-r); Lawson Grooms, ball girl, Mallory Lovett, Gracie Lovett, ball girl, Hillary McCoy, Mallory Pavey; (middle, l-r); Emma Pitstick, Aubrey McCoy, Magarah Bloom, Gracee Stewart, Shaylee McDonald, Grace Bapst; (back, l-r); Piper Grooms, manager, coach Kayla Dettwiller, Karl Kellenberger, scorebook-keeper; Addy Little, coach Brian Southward, Delaney Eakins, Lilly Workman, head coach Ben Ackley; Hillery Jacobs, coach Shawn Grooms; Sidney Payton, Gracey Ferguson, Libby Aleshire, Zoe Grooms and Truman Runyon, eqiupment manager. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_MT-girls-win-McDonalds-title-12-30-2019.jpg The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament title by beating London, 52-46 Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. (front, l-r); Lawson Grooms, ball girl, Mallory Lovett, Gracie Lovett, ball girl, Hillary McCoy, Mallory Pavey; (middle, l-r); Emma Pitstick, Aubrey McCoy, Magarah Bloom, Gracee Stewart, Shaylee McDonald, Grace Bapst; (back, l-r); Piper Grooms, manager, coach Kayla Dettwiller, Karl Kellenberger, scorebook-keeper; Addy Little, coach Brian Southward, Delaney Eakins, Lilly Workman, head coach Ben Ackley; Hillery Jacobs, coach Shawn Grooms; Sidney Payton, Gracey Ferguson, Libby Aleshire, Zoe Grooms and Truman Runyon, eqiupment manager. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace freshman Hillery Jacobs (25) puts up a shot over London senior Darcy Mitchell during the championship game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Greeneview High School. Jacobs scored a game-high 21 points and was named to the all-tournament team. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Hillery-Jacobs-vs-London-12-30-2019.jpg Miami Trace freshman Hillery Jacobs (25) puts up a shot over London senior Darcy Mitchell during the championship game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Greeneview High School. Jacobs scored a game-high 21 points and was named to the all-tournament team. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald 2019 McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — The above student-athletes were named to the all-tournament team for the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament which concluded at Greeneview High School Monday night. (l-r); Shaylee McDonald, tournament MVP and Hillery Jacobs of Miami Trace; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains; Sylvie Sonneman, Greeneview; Lexi Zabloudil and Autumn Mitchell of London. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_McDonalds-girls-all-tournament-team-for-2019.jpg 2019 McDONALD’S ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM — The above student-athletes were named to the all-tournament team for the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament which concluded at Greeneview High School Monday night. (l-r); Shaylee McDonald, tournament MVP and Hillery Jacobs of Miami Trace; Hope Fetherolf, Madison Plains; Sylvie Sonneman, Greeneview; Lexi Zabloudil and Autumn Mitchell of London. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

Beat London, 52-46