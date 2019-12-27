Lady Panthers reach McDonald’s finals

JAMESTOWN — The Miami Trace Lady Panthers are once again back in the finals of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament following a 47-27 win over Madison Plains Friday night at Greeneview High School.

It was a game in which both teams committed a total of 59 turnovers, leaving one to wonder what was the lasting effect of the holiday.

“It is a win,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Ackley said. “We feel very fortunate that we get a chance to play for a championship on Monday night. But, we have a lot of things to clean up.

“I thought we were sloppy with the ball,” Ackley said. Miami Trace had 26 turnovers to 33 for Madison Plains.

“(We were) very lethargic on both ends,” Ackley said. “And very undisciplined on both ends. This group is getting better, but the turnovers and the lack of rebounding is more of a focus deal than anything else.

“We’ll shore those things up and I’m sure we’ll be a lot better on Monday night,” Ackley said.

Miami Trace returns to Greeneview High School Monday night to take on the winner of Friday’s second game, London versus Greeneview.

The consolation game is first at 6:30 p.m., followed by the championship game around 8 p.m.

The first quarter saw Miami Trace take a 12-2 lead on Madison Plains.

The Golden Eagles had nine turnovers in the first quarter to seven for Miami Trace.

With nine more combined turnovers in the second quarter, Miami Trace nevertheless increased its lead to 26-6 at the halftime break.

Madison Plains doubled its scoring output from the first half with 12 points in the third quarter.

The Lady Panthers scored 11 points in the third to lead, 37-18 heading into the final period.

Miami Trace (5-4 overall) subbed out its starters with five minutes to play in the game.

A total of 17 players saw varsity action on this night.

Senior Shay McDonald was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 13 points. She also led with five rebounds and nine steals.

Sophomore Emma Pitstick was next with 10 points.

Freshman Hillery Jacobs scored six with four points each coming from junior Delaney Eakins and freshman Gracey Ferguson. Eakins and Jacobs each had four rebounds for Miami Trace.

Madison Plains was led by senior Hope Fetherhoff with nine points.

Sophomore Rylee Davis had seven points and sophomore Adriel Owens scored three.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 12 14 11 10 — 47

MP 2 4 12 9 — 27

MIAMI TRACE — Sidney Payton 0-0-0; Mallory Pavey 1-0-2; Kate Hicks 0-0-0; Hillary McCoy 0-0-0; Aubrey McCoy 1-0-2; Shay McDonald 6-1-13; Magarah Bloom 1-1-3; Libby Aleshire 1-0-2; Gracey Ferguson 2-0-4; Audrey Craig 0-0-0; Lilly Workman 0-0-0; Mallory Lovett 0-1-1; Hillery Jacobs 3-0-6; Emma Pitstick 3 (1)-1-10; Delaney Eakins 2-0-4; Grace Bapst 0-0-0; Addy Little 0-0-0. TOTALS — 20 (1)-4-47. Free throw shooting: 4 of 10 for 40 percent. Three-point field goal: Pitstick. Field goal shooting: 21 of 57 for 37 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 9 for 11 percent. Turnovers: 26. Rebounds: 28 (13 offensive). Assists: 8. Steals: 24.

MADISON PLAINS — Chloe Kelly 0-1-1; Ady Hull 0-1-1; Kadance Little 0-0-0; Hope Fetherolf 3-3-9; Rylee Davis 1 (1)-2-7; Adriel Owens 1-1-3; Samantha Powell 1-0-2; Serenity Huffman 1-0-2. TOTALS — 7 (1)-8-27. Free throw shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal: Davis. Field goal shooting: 8 of 28 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Turnovers: 33. Offensive rebounds: 7.

Miami Trace sophomore Emma Pitstick drives around a player from Madison Plains during a semifinal game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Greeneview High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Emma-Pitstick-vs-Plains-12-27-2019-take-2.jpg Miami Trace sophomore Emma Pitstick drives around a player from Madison Plains during a semifinal game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Greeneview High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

MT beats Madison Plains, 47-27