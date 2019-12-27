Lady Lions play Riverside B.C. in Cactus Jam opener

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity basketball team is in Arizona for the Cactus Jam holiday tournament.

The tournament is being held at Scottsdale Christian Academy.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Washington played Riverside from British Columbia.

Riverside won this game, 62-50.

Washington senior Shawna Conger poured in a game-high 34 points with nine two-point baskets, four three-point buckets and four free throws.

Senior Halli Wall scored seven points, hitting one three-point shot.

Freshman Kendall Dye scored five points, while sophomore Aaralyne Estep and freshman Natalie Woods both had two points.

The Lady Lions led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Riverside held a 27-21 lead at halftime.

Riverside won the third quarter, 14-9 to extend their lead to 41-30.

Both teams saved their best offensive output for the fourth quarter, with Riverside scoring 21 to Washington’s 20.

For Riverside, Franscine Basiga led with 17 points and Sammy Shields scored 16.

Washington (5-4 overall) will play a team from Anchorage, Alaska — Service High School, home of the Cougars — Saturday morning.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 8 9 20 — 50

RBC 12 15 14 21 — 62

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 1-0-2; Kendall Dye 2-1-5; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Natalie Woods 1-0-2; Halli Wall 2 (1)-0-7; Shawna Conger 9 (4)-4-34; Megan Sever 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (5)-5-50. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Conger, 4; Wall.

RIVERSIDE BRITISH COLUMBIA — Venica Davignon 2 (1)-0-7; Jane McKinnon 1-1-3; Franscine Basiga 3 (3)-2-17; Lucy Caldwell 1-0-2; Sammy Shields 2 (4)-0-16; Brooke Kendal 3-2-8; Maria Kim 1-3-5; Alexa Kinniard 2-0-4. TOTALS — 15 (8)-8-62. Free throw shooting: 8 of 14 for 57 percent. Three-point field goals: Sheilds, 4; Basiga, 3; Davignon.

Washington senior Shawna Conger (23) drives past Franscine Basiga (5) of Riverside, British Columbia in the Cactus Jam tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Shawna-Conger-in-Cactus-Jam-12-27-2019.jpg Washington senior Shawna Conger (23) drives past Franscine Basiga (5) of Riverside, British Columbia in the Cactus Jam tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Photos by Christy Wall Washington sophomore Aaralyne Estep (left) is defended by Riverside’s Jane McKinnon during the Cactus Jam tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is senior Abby Tackage. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Aaralyne-Estep-and-Abby-Tackage-at-Cactus-Jam-12-27-2019.jpg Washington sophomore Aaralyne Estep (left) is defended by Riverside’s Jane McKinnon during the Cactus Jam tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Also pictured for Washington is senior Abby Tackage. Photos by Christy Wall Siblings John and Maggi Wall met Ohio State legend Eddie George Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_John-and-Maggie-Wall-meet-Eddie-George.jpg Siblings John and Maggi Wall met Ohio State legend Eddie George Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Photos by Christy Wall

