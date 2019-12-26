MT j-v boys beat Blue Lions

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Washington Blue Lion boys j-v basketball team played at Miami Trace High School, part of a seven-game slate during Super Saturday.

Miami Trace won the game, 49-39.

Isaiah Reisinger was the game’s leading scorer for Miami Trace with 22 points. He connected on five three-point field goals.

Hayden Hunter scored 11 points for the Panthers. He went 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Cyrus Keplinger had five points, Bo Little scored four, Wesley May had three and Jadon Rowe scored two.

For Washington, Traeton Johnson led with 10 points.

Titus Lotz and Noah Hicks both scored eight points. Lotz hit two three-point field goals.

Calum Brown scored eight points, Kyland Howard and Raleigh Haithcock both scored two points and Clayton Howland scored one point.

Miami Trace is playing in the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament today and Monday at Madison Plains High School.

The consolation game is set for 11 a.m. Monday and the championship game is 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Washington will host Vinton County Saturday at 3 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 10 10 11 18 — 49

W 11 9 9 10 — 39