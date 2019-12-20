FCS basketball teams sweep Milford

The Fayette Christian School Crusaders basketball teams swept the Milford Christian Bulldogs in a triple header on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Fayette Christian School.

Junior High Boys

Three Crusaders reached double figures in scoring as the team improved to 3-0 with a commanding 66-6 win.

The Crusaders held the Bulldogs scoreless until the 5:21-mark in the second period after jumping out to an 18-0 lead.

Then the Crusaders went on another run, outscoring the Bulldogs 18-0 in the fourth period.

Jake Crichton led the Crusders with 18 points. Justin Wines scored 14 and Nate Crichton added 10 points.

Other scorers included Brady Bumpus and Gage McDaniels with eight points each, Drew Pontius with six and Toby Butcher with two points.

Jacob Joiner had four of Milford’s points.

The Crusaders forced 31 turnovers scoring 34 points off of them.

Varsity Girls

The Lady Crusaders picked up their third win in a row with a 39-14 victory.

Makenna Granger led the team with 17 points as the Lady Crusaders also held the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter, leading 16-0. They expanded the lead to 16-2 at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled in the third period being held scoreless again as the Lady Crusaders took a 30-2 lead into the final eight minutes.

Letisha Knepp and Emily Barker added eight points each in the contest with Katelynn Crichton scoring six points and Ryleigh Toill adding two more.

Milford, which scored 12 points in the fourth period, was led by Leah Dorhout with 10 points.

Varsity Boys

The varsity boys Crusaders had a battle on their hands after seeing Milford cut a 36-17 lead going into the fourth quarter down to nine points at 43-34 late in their contest.

But the Crusaders improved to 4-0 for the season, hitting some free throws to close out a 47-39 win over the Bulldogs.

Zander Ivey led the Crusaders with 15 points followed by Lane Hufford with 13.

Nate Crichton came off the bench to add eight points. Nicholas Epifano, who is leading the team in scoring, was held to seven points and wasn’t able to get his first points until the 2:18 mark in the third quarter. Brady Bumpus added 4 points to the team total.

Milford was led by Robbie Johnson with 16 points (including four three-point baskets) and Ethan Jessup with 15 points (including two threes) in the Bulldogs’ comeback attempt.

The Crusaders were 7 of 14 from the free throw line. They had 15 turnovers in the contest.

Milford was 3 of 5 from the charity stripe. They had 20 turnovers. Both teams scored six points off those turnovers.

The Crusaders are now off for the Christmas break and return to action at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.