WNJ’s Mark Huber honored

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The officers of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA) have announced the 2020 OPSWA Hall of Fame induction class, which includes Craig Dunn from The Logan Daily News, Pat Galbincea from the Cleveland Plain Dealer and Mark Huber from the Wilmington News Journal.

They will join 67 sports writing greats previously enshrined in the OPSWA Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Saturday, March 21 at the OHSAA boys basketball state tournament at the Schottenstein Center.

Mark Huber became the sports editor of the Wilmington News Journal in 1987 after working at the newspaper since the late 1970s as a part-time sportswriter.

While at the News Journal, he has served in various capacities, including editor, assistant editor, general assignment reporter and in the graphics department. In his 25 years as the sport editor, Huber has earned numerous awards from the Associated Press, the OPSWA and across the newspaper company. He lives in Wilmington with his wife, Elizabeth, and children Gehrig, Adalee and Aaron.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize the coverage of high school sports across Ohio. More information is available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA

To be enshrined in OPSWA Hall of Fame