Panther wrestlers beat Hillsboro, 78-6

The Miami Trace Panthers held a Frontier Athletic Conference dual wrestling match with Hillsboro Thursday night.

The Panthers rolled to a 78-6 victory.

The match began with Miami Trace’s Jayden LeBeau winning by pin in 5:06.

After a pin by Hillsboro to tie the match, the remainder of the results all went to Miami Trace, either by pin or by forfeit from Hillsboro.

There were six matches total, with the Panthers winning five by pin. The other eight weight classes were forfeited by Hillsboro.

At 195 pounds, Bryce Bennett pinned Garrett Fannin in 56 seconds.

Aiden Johnson pinned Kaiden Borris (120 pounds) in 1:25.

Mcale Callahan at 152 pounds pinned Cameron Roberts in 50 seconds.

At 160 pounds, Kylan Knapp pinned Ryan Mau in 1:57.

Most of the Miami Trace wrestlers did not have an opponent to wrestle Thursday night.

That will not be the case when the Panthers travel to Defiance for the Fricker’s Duals Friday and Saturday.

“We talked to our guys earlier in the week and we talked to them today,” Miami Trace head coach Ben Fondale said. “We’ve got a pretty tough weekend ahead at the Fricker’s Duals.

“We wanted to come out here tonight and shut them down,” Fondale said. “Bring the intensity, have a little fun, not come out a little bit flat. I don’t think any of our guys came out flat.

“LeBeau’s match was exciting,” Fondale said. “(Dawson) Wallace’s match was exciting and close. One thing we’re going to talk to them about and work on probably a little bit next week, when we’re on top, keeping our hips against the bottom wrestler. That got us into a little bit of trouble in those two matches.”

Fondale spoke a bit more about the Fricker’s Duals, one of Ohio’s top dual meet tournaments.

“We’ll have five duals on Friday and five dual matches on Saturday,” Fondale said. “These are top-tier teams…Oregon Clay, Hudson, Edision, who is projected to win the State this year. Just some top-tier teams. We wanted to make sure we are healthy and we’re ready to rock and roll for some good matches (this weekend).”

The tournament is held at Defiance College.

The Panthers close out 2019 by taking part in the GMVWA tournament Dec. 27 and 28.

Miami Trace 78, Hillsboro 6

170 – Jayden LeBeau (MT) pinned Scott Eastes (H), 5:06

182 – Justin Conn (H) pinned Dawson Wallace (MT), 3:47

195 – Bryce Bennett (MT) pinned Garrett Fannin (H), :56

220 – Luke Hoppes (MT) won by forfeit

Hwt – Grant DeBruin (MT) won by forfeit

106 – Titus Lehr (MT) won by forfeit

113 – Weston Melvin (MT) won by forfeit

120 – Aiden Johnson (MT) pinned Kaiden Borris (H), 1:25

126 – Jared Seymour (MT) won by forfeit

132 – Aaron Little (MT) won by forfeit

138 – Vincent Munro (MT) won by forfeit

145 – Graham Carson (MT) won by forfeit

152 – Mcale Callahan (MT) pinned Cameron Roberts (H), :50

160 – Kylan Knapp (MT) pinned Ryan Mau (H), 1:57

Miami Trace’s Mcale Callahan wrestles Cameron Roberts at 152 pounds Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Callahan won this match by pin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Mcale-Callahan-vs-Hillsboro-12-19-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Mcale Callahan wrestles Cameron Roberts at 152 pounds Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Callahan won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace controls Scott Eastes of Hillsboro during a 170-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. LeBeau won the match by pin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Jayden-LeBeau-vs-Hillsboro-12-19-2019.jpg Jayden LeBeau of Miami Trace controls Scott Eastes of Hillsboro during a 170-pound match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. LeBeau won the match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Kylan Knapp looks to turn Ryan Mau of Hillsboro in a 160-pound weight class match Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Knapp won this match by pin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Kylan-Knapp-vs-Hillsboro-12-19-2019.jpg Miami Trace’s Kylan Knapp looks to turn Ryan Mau of Hillsboro in a 160-pound weight class match Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Miami Trace High School. Knapp won this match by pin. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos