FAC honors top volleyball players

The Frontier Athletic Conference honored the top volleyball players at the Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21. The above student-athletes are First Team, All-FAC in volleyball for 2019. (front, second from left); Halli Wall, Washington; (front, at far right); Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace; (back, middle); Rayana Burns, Washington. Also pictured, not in order: Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; Payton McBee and Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe; Jaelyn Pitzer (front row, at left), McClain; Abbey Munn and Holly Sexton, Jackson. Not pictured: Laura Robinson, Miami Trace.

The Frontier Athletic Conference honored the top volleyball players at the Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21. The above student-athletes are First Team, All-FAC in volleyball for 2019. (front, second from left); Halli Wall, Washington; (front, at far right); Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace; (back, middle); Rayana Burns, Washington. Also pictured, not in order: Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; Payton McBee and Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe; Jaelyn Pitzer (front row, at left), McClain; Abbey Munn and Holly Sexton, Jackson. Not pictured: Laura Robinson, Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_All-FAC-volleyball-2019.jpg The Frontier Athletic Conference honored the top volleyball players at the Fall Sports Banquet on Nov. 21. The above student-athletes are First Team, All-FAC in volleyball for 2019. (front, second from left); Halli Wall, Washington; (front, at far right); Olivia Fliehman, Miami Trace; (back, middle); Rayana Burns, Washington. Also pictured, not in order: Sophia Fulkerson, Chillicothe, Player of the Year; Payton McBee and Stephanie Hirsch, Chillicothe; Jaelyn Pitzer (front row, at left), McClain; Abbey Munn and Holly Sexton, Jackson. Not pictured: Laura Robinson, Miami Trace.