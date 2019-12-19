McClain wins j-v, freshman games against MT

GREENFIELD — On Friday, Dec. 13, the Miami Trace boys freshman and junior-varsity basketball teams visited McClain to take on the Tigers.

McClain won the freshman game, 29-28.

The Tigers defeated the Panthers in the j-v game, 35-18.

In the freshman game, Cole Little led the Panthers with seven points.

Tate Landrum and Bryson Sheets both scored six points for Miami Trace.

Shay Salyers scored five points, including hitting the Panthers’ only three-point shot of the game.

Will Dawes and Cameron Fannin both had two points for the Panthers.

Trey Badgley led the game for McClain with nine points.

Haydon Hice and Gavin Warren both had five points for McClain; Josiah Burchett scored four points and David Edwards, Emerson Yates and Heath Beatty each scored two points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 4 3 10 11 — 28

Mc 8 6 8 7 — 29

———

In the j-v game, Wesley Potts was the game’s leading scorer for McClain with 20 points.

Evan Mischal had six points, Keegan Knisley scored five and Seth Wise and Andrew Newland both added two points.

Wesley May and Cyrus Keplinger both scored six points for the Panthers. Keplinger hit two three-point baskets.

Isaiah Reisinger scored five points and Anthony Groves had one.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 3 5 5 5 — 18

Mc 9 8 8 10 — 35