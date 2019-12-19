WHS’ Wall plays in All-Star game

Washington High School senior Halli Wall (22) sets the ball during the 2019 District All-Star game, played at Southeastern High School near Chillicothe.

Several Washington volleyball players were on hand to support Halli Wall who competed in the District All-Star game at Southeastern High School. (l-r); Washington head coach Ashley DeAtley, Allie Mongold, Natalie Woods, Halli Wall, Luke DeAtley, Aaralyne Estep, Megan Sever and Kendall Dye.

Washington head volleyball coach Ashley DeAtley and Halli Wall at the District All-Star game Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Team A, the team Wall played for, won 2-1. Players were Cassie Shaffer, Sophia Hassel, Taylor Schmidt, Alyssa Steele, Jaelyn Warnock, Rylee Barr, Halli Wall, Morgan Hartman, Ali McQuay, Mallory Bergan, Cylee Bratton, and Maddie Slusher. They were coached by Darcee Claxon (South Webster) and Cassidy Roney (Portsmouth Notre Dame).