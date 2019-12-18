MT girls, WCH boys place 2nd at swim meet

The Miami Trace High School and Washington High School swim teams hosted a meet with Wilmington, East Clinton and Adena Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Fayette County Family YMCA.

Wilmington won the girls meet with 464 points.

Miami Trace was second with 401 points, followed by Washington with 365 points and East Clinton with 54 points.

The Hurricane also won the boys meet with 498 points.

Washington was second with 320 points, followed by Miami Trace with 240 points, Adena with 113 and East Clinton with 58.

Washington’s Audrey Lotz broke her own record again in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:13.42.

Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome and Chelsey Dawson combined to win the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:17.70.

Lotz also won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:31.31.

Bailey won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:36.00. She also won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:15.42.

Newsome won the 100-yard butterfly event in 1:20.06.

For Miami Trace, Kylie Pettit captured the 200-yard freestyle in 2:36.94.

Lilly Litteral won the 50-yard freestyle in 29.67.

For the Washington Blue Lions, Ty Rose won the 100-yard freestyle in 59.23.

The next meet for Washington and Miami Trace will be Thursday at Chillicothe, beginning at 6 p.m.

Washington and Miami Trace results:

Girls 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:17.70 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Chelsey Dawson); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:29.62 (Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral)

Boys 200-yard medley relay:

Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:22.64 (Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, Christian Rossiter, Hunter Roush)

Girls 200-yard freestyle:

Kylie Pettit, MT, 1st, 2:36.94; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 2:49.60; Chelsey Dawson, W, 5th, 2:57.90; Garren Walker, W, 8th, 3:08.48

Boys 200-yard freestyle:

Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 2:31.43; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 2:48.04; Hunter Roush, MT, 6th, 2:53.18; Trevor Minyo, W, 9th, 3:37.23

Girls 200-yard intermediate medley:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 2:36.00; Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 2:52.23; Debbie Abare, MT, 5th, 3:41.77; Emily McNeal, MT, 6th, 4:03.55

Boys 200-yard intermediate medley:

Reilly Downing, W, 3rd, 2:56.59

Girls 50-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 1st, 29.67; Debbie Abare, MT, 4th, 32.19; Garren Walker, W, 5th, 36.10; Madison Picklesimer, W, 7th, 37.28

Girls 50-yard freestyle (j-v):

Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 3rd, 42.29; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 4th, 47.82

Boys 50-yard freestyle:

Ty Rose, W, 2nd, 25.85; Cameron Johnson, W, 3rd, 26.70; Jacob Downing, MT, 6th, 27.83; Kahlin Orso, MT, 7th, 31.10

Boys 50-yard freestyle (j-v):

Blake Walker, W, 4th, 47.25

Girls 100-yard butterfly:

Adeline Newsome, W, 1st, 1:20.06; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 1:38.80; Emily Moser, MT, 5th, 1:40.38; Madison Picklesimer, W, 6th, 1:41.49

Boys 100-yard butterfly:

Preston Hines, W, 2nd, 1:23.87; Trevor Minyo, W, 4th, 1:42.05

Girls 100-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 3rd, 1:13.01; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 1:20.62; Jordan McCane, W, 5th, 1;22.87; Haley Brenner, W, 6th, 1:23.14

Girls 100-yard freestyle (j-v):

Madison Shannon, MT, 3rd, 1:25.84; Emily McNeal, MT, 4th, 1:29.03

Boys 100-yard freestyle:

Ty Rose, W, 1st, 59.23; Benaiah Harper, W, 2nd, 1:02.27; Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 5th, 1:06.43; Hunter Roush, MT, 6th

Girls 500-yard freestyle:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 6:31.31; Kylie Pettit, MT, 3rd, 6:56.75; Abbie Brandt, MT, 5th, 7:49.71; Chelsey Dawson, W, 6th, 8:12.18

Boys 500-yard freestyle:

Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 7:20.50; Cameron Johnson, W, 4th, 7:36.83; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 8:04.44; Max Trimble, MT, 6th, 8:19.37

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:13.69 (Kylie Pettit, Kate Leach, Keely McBride, Debbie Abare); Washington, 3rd, 2:20.31 (Haley Brenner, Jordan McCane, Madison Picklesimer, Eryne Croker); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:49.83 (Kaitlyn Arnold, Emily McNeal, Madison Shannon, Kelsey Leasure)

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 1:50.27 (Ty Rose, Preston Hines, Cameron Johnson, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:09.38 (Trevor Throckmorton, Kahlin Orso, Max Trimble, Jacob Downing); Washington, 6th, 2:18.64 (Ryan Elrich, Blake Walker, Trevor Minyo, Chandler Carr)

Girls 100-yard backstroke:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 1:13.42; Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 1:25.48; Abbie Brandt, MT, 6th, 1:37.36; Jordan McCane, W, 7th, 1:43.14

Girls 100-yard backstroke (j-v):

Madison Shannon, MT, 2nd, 1:43.19; Kelsey Leasure, MT, 4th, 1:59.17

Boys 100-yard backstroke:

Chandler Carr, W, 4th, 1:17.26; Benaiah Harper, W, 5th, 1:19.07; Jacob Downing, MT, 6th, 1:24.99; Max Trimble, MT, 9th, 1:49.71

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:15.42; Kate Leach, MT, 3rd, 1:34.58; Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 5th, 1:59.66

Boys 100-yard breaststroke:

Preston Hines, W, 3rd, 1:23.06; Reilly Downing, W, 4th, 1:23.60; Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 5th, 1:26.56

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 4:49.78 (Audrey Lotz, Chelsey Dawson, Adeline Newsome, Julianne Bailey); Miami Trace, 3rd, 4:56.09 (Kylie Pettit, Emily Moser, Cameron Bucher, Lilly Litteral); Miami Trace, 5th, 5:33.25 (Kate Leach, Emily McNeal, Keely McBride, Abbie Brandt); Washington, 6th, 5:45.01 (Eryne Croker, Haley Brenner, Jordan McCane, Garren Walker)

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 3rd, 4:58.29 (Kahlin Orso, Hunter Roush, Max Trimble, Christian Rossiter); Washington, 4th, 5:09.62 (Chandler Carr, Reilly Downing, Trevor Minyo, Cameron Johnson)