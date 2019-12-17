Panthers win at Hillsboro, 59-43

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers visited Hillsboro High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match-up against the Indians Tuesday night.

Miami Trace won the game, 59-43.

The Panthers had three players in double figures, led by freshman Andrew Guthrie with 14 points.

Junior Logan Rodgers had a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Senior Trevor Barker scored 12 points, hitting three three-point field goals along the way. Barker also led the Panthers with four steals.

Hillsboro junior Ryan Scott was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points.

Junior Brad Miller and senior Caleb Crawford both scored nine points for Hillsboro.

Junior Jakwon Clark led Hillsboro in rebounds with four.

Hillsboro held at 11-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The biggest point differential came in the second quarter when Miami Trace outscored Hillsboro by 11 points to take a 24-17 halftime lead.

The Panthers built upon that lead with a five-point margin in the third quarter, going up 39-27 after three.

Miami Trace won the battle of the boards, 30-20.

Miami Trace had 25 turnovers to 24 for Hillsboro.

The Panthers shot for 48 percent from the field (21 of 43) to 34 percent for the Indians (15 of 43).

With the win, Miami Trace is 4-4 overall, surpassing the three wins they earned last season.

The Panthers (2-2 in the FAC) will complete the first round of conference play when they host the Washington Blue Lions Saturday.

The j-v boys game starts at 4:30 p.m. with the girls varsity to follow at 6 p.m. and finally, the boys varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 7 17 15 20 — 59

H 11 6 10 16 — 43

MIAMI TRACE — Andrew Guthrie 5-4-14; Logan Rodgers 3 (1)-4-13; Trevor Barker 1 (3)-1-12; Kyler Conn 2-2-6; Dylan Bernard 2-0-4; Ethan Steele 2-0-4; Cameron Moore 1-1-3; Hayden Hunter 1-1-3; Keegan Terry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (4)-13-59. Free throw shooting: 13 of 26 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Barker, 3; Rodgers. Field goal shooting: 21 of 43 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 17 for 23 percent. Rebounds: 30 (8 offensive). Assists: 12. Steals: 17. Blocks: 1. Turnovers: 25. Personal fouls: 14. Bench points: 21. Second chance points: 9. Points off turnovers: 13.

HILLSBORO — Ryan Scott 2 (3)-3-16; Brad Miller 4-1-9; Caleb Crawford 2-5-9; Jakwon Clark 2-1-5; Deavin Cumberland 2-0-4; Silas Simmons 0-0-0; Lawton Parry 0-0-0; Coltin Hunter 0-0-0; Quintin Captain 0-0-0; Ethan Perry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 12 (3)-10-43. Free throw shooting: 10 of 18 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 3. Field goal shooting: 15 of 43 for 34 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 18 for 16 percent. Rebounds: 20 (6 offensive). Assists: 5. Steals: 14. Blocks: 6. Turnovers: 24. Personal fouls: 22. Bench points: 4. Second chance points: 4. Points off turnovers: 14.