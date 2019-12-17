Blue Lions fall to Jackson Ironmen

The Washington Blue Lions varsity basketball team hosted the Ironmen from Jackson High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday evening.

Jackson won the game, 73-26.

Senior Drew Moats led the Blue Lions with eight points.

Junior Mitch Lotz had seven points and freshman Calum Brown scored four.

Senior Caleb Wallis was the game’s leading scorer for Jackson with 24 points.

Junior Boston Kuhn scored 17 points and senior Caden Donaldson scored 10 points.

Jackson hit the first bucket of the game and went on to take an 18-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Ironmen shot the ball very well, especially in the second quarter, making 11 of 18 field goals (61 percent) and taking a 45-12 halftime lead.

Jackson continued its hot shooting, with 20 points in the third quarter on 8 of 16 shooting.

The Ironmen led 65-19 after three quarters of play.

“They’ve had a very difficult couple of weeks,” Washington interim head coach Ryan Day said of his Blue Lion squad. “They’re working hard and we are going to make adjustments.

“We have a long way to go and we realize that,” Day said. “We’re starting from scratch in mid-December. It would be one thing if I tried to run what used to be run, but, I’m not comfortable with that. I can’t teach what I’m not comfortable with.

“Little victories tonight, at least for a while…we limited them on the offensive boards,” Day said. “We made some decent looks. We’re still struggling getting the ball into the offense.

“Drew Moats did some good things for us tonight, on the boards and being a threat on offense,” Day said. “We don’t have much experience. Not only are we starting fresh in December, we don’t have a slew of experienced seniors to lean on.

“Between the injuries and the attrition from the upheaval over the last week or two, it presents a strong challenge,” Day said.

Washington (0-7 overall, 0-4 FAC) will be back in action with an FAC game at Miami Trace Saturday.

The boys j-v game will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the girls varsity game at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity game at 7:30 p.m.

In other FAC games Tuesday, Chillicothe defeated McClain, 79-34 and Miami Trace beat Hillsboro, 59-43.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 6 7 7 — 26

J 18 27 20 8 — 73

WASHINGTON — Brice Cartwright 0-0-0; Drew Moats 4-0-8; Trevin Brown 0-0-0; Mitch Lotz 2 (1)-0-7; Stone DuBois 0 (1)-0-3; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 1-0-2; Noah Hicks 1-0-2; Calum Brown 1-2-4. TOTALS — 9 (2)-2-26. Free throw shooting: 2 of 3 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: M. Lotz, DuBois. Field goal shooting: 11 of 39 for 28 percent. Turnovers: 21.

JACKSON — Boston Kuhn 5 (2)-1-17; Caleb Wallis 9 (1)-3-24; Nate Woodard 1-0-2; Logan Miller 3-0-6; Caden Donaldson 2-6-10; Landon Erwin 1-0-2; Braxton Hammond 2-0-4; Caleb Hutchison 1-0-2; Griffin Brown 0 (2)-0-6. TOTALS — 24 (5)-10-73. Free throw shooting: 10 of 13 for 77 percent. Three-point field goals: Kuhn, 2; Brown, 2; Wallis. Field goal shooting: 29 of 57 for 51 percent. Turnovers: 4.

———

In the junior-varsity game Tuesday, Jackson defeated Washington, 44-28.

Kyland Howard led the Blue Lions with eight points. He hit two of Washington’s four three-point field goals.

Traeton Johnson score seven points (one three); Noah Hicks scored four and Brayden May hit one three-pointer for three points.

Nate Woodard was the game’s high scorer for Jackson with 15 points.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 2 10 11 — 28

J 19 13 9 3 — 44

Washington Blue Lion freshman Tanner Lemaster shoots over Jackson senior Caleb Wallis (3) and junior Braxton Hammond during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-vs-Jackson-12-17-2019.jpg Washington Blue Lion freshman Tanner Lemaster shoots over Jackson senior Caleb Wallis (3) and junior Braxton Hammond during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.