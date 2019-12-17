MT, WHS swim teams compete at McClain

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School and Miami Trace High School swim teams competed in a meet at McClain High School on Thursday, Dec. 12.

Swimmers from East Clinton High School also participated in the event.

McClain won the girls meet with 167 points.

Miami Trace was second with 150 points, followed by Washington with 144 points and East Clinton with 14.

The Tigers won the boys meet, scoring 209 points.

Washington was second with 116 points.

Miami Trace was third with 83 points and the Astros scored eight points.

Washington’s Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome and Chelsey Dawson won the 200-yard medley relay in a time of 2:20.05.

Bailey won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:14.92; Bailey, Dawson, Newsome and Lotz won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:07.68; Lotz won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.86; Bailey was first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.41.

For Miami Trace, Kylie Pettit won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:44.64.

Lilly Litteral won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:09.54.

Washington and Miami Trace swam against Wilmington Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Miami Trace and Washington will swim at Chillicothe Thursday at 6 p.m.

Miami Trace and Washington results:

Girls 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:20.05 (Audrey Lotz, Julianne Bailey, Adeline Newsome, Chelsey Dawson); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:32.66 (Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Emily Moser, Lilly Litteral); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:42.51 (Debbie Abare, Becca Meehan, Emily McNeal, Cameron Bucher); Washington, 6th, 2:53.28 (Jordan McCane, Eryne Croker, Madison Picklesimer, Cheyenne Tuttle)

Boys 200-yard medley relay:

Washington, 2nd, 2:15.11 (Chandler Carr, Reilly Downing, Preston Hines, Ty Rose); Miami Trace, 3rd, 2:22.80 (Jacob Downing, Trevor Throckmorton, Christian Rossiter, Hunter Roush)

Girls 200-yard freestyle:

Kylie Pettit, MT, 1st, 2:44.64; Abbie Brandt, MT, 3rd, 2:53.40; Garren Walker, W, 4th, 3:00.02; Jordan McCane, W, 7th, 3:15.77

Boys 200-yard freestyle:

Ryan Elrich, W, 2nd, 2:43.63; Hunter Roush, MT, 3rd, 2:45.42; Blake Walker, W, 5th, 3:01.74; Max Trimble, MT, 6th, 3:04.46

Girls 200-yard intermediate medley:

Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 2:56.67; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 3:13.86; Cameron Bucher, MT, 4th, 3:14.68; Madison Picklesimer, W, 6th, 3:32.79

Boys 200-yard intermediate medley:

Chandler Carr, W, 3rd, 3:08.44

Girls 50-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 2nd, 29.51; Debbie Abare, MT, 4th, 33.74; Chelsey Dawson, W, 5th, 34.39; Garren Walker, W, 6th, 34.40

Boys 50-yard freestyle:

Cameron Johnson, W, 2nd, 26.72; Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 3rd, 27.70; Kahlin Oros, MT, 4th, 30.66; Ryan Elrich, W, 7th, 33.99

Girls 100-yard butterfly:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:14.92; Adeline Newsome, W, 2nd, 1:22.53; Emily Moser, MT, 3rd, 1:38.03

Boys 100-yard butterfly:

Preston Hines, W, 3rd, 1:18.16; Cameron Johnson, W, 4th, 1:29.30

Girls 100-yard freestyle:

Lilly Litteral, MT, 1st, 1:09.54; Madison Picklesimer, W, 5th, 1:24.93; Cheyenne Tuttle, W, 6th, 1:25.30; Emily McNeal, MT, 7th, 1:28.44

Boys 100-yard freestyle:

Ty Rose, W, 3rd, 1:00.06; Kahlin Orso, 5th, 1:14.84; Hunter Roush, MT, 6th, 1:16.90; Blake Walker, W, 7th, 1:22.38

Girls 500-yard freestyle:

Audrey Lotz, W, 2nd, 6:34.56; Kylie Pettit, MT, 3rd, 7:11.75; Abbie Brandt, MT, 4th, 7:34.58; Chelsey Dawson, W, 6th, 8:13.49

Boys 500-yard freestyle:

Christian Rossiter, MT, 2nd, 6:52.98; Benaiah Harper, W, 4th, 7:03.52; Ty Rose, W, 5th, 7:05.23; Max Trimble, MT, 6th, 8:20.00

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 1st, 2:07.68 (Julianne Bailey, Chelsey Dawson, Adeline Newsome, Audrey Lotz); Miami Trace, 2nd, 2:08.83 (Lilly Litteral, Cameron Bucher, Debbie Abare, Kylie Pettit); Washington, 4th, 2:21.66 (Eryne Croker, Haley Brenner, Cheyenne Tuttle, Garren Walker); Miami Trace, 5th, 2:24.44 (Becca Meehan, Kate Leach, Emily Moser, Keely McBride)

Boys 200-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 2nd, 1:50.62 (Ty Rose, Preston Hines, Cameron Johnson, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 4th, 2:04.69 (Jacob Downing, Kahlin Orso, Mychal Rose, Trevor Throckmorton)

Girls 100-yard backstroke:

Audrey Lotz, W, 1st, 1:14.86; Keely McBride, MT, 3rd, 1:27.99; Haley Brenner, W, 6th, 1:46.06; Kaitlyn Arnold, MT, 7th, 2:21.09

Boys 100-yard backstroke:

Chandler Carr, W, 2nd, 1:16.54; Benaiah Harper, W, 4th, 1:18.64; Jacob Downing, MT, 5th, 1:22.72; Christian Rossiter, MT, 6th, 1:25.63

Girls 100-yard breaststroke:

Julianne Bailey, W, 1st, 1:17.41; Kate Leach, MT, 2nd, 1:33.19; Becca Meehan, MT, 4th, 1:38.44; Eryne Croker, W, 5th, 1:50.99

Boys 100-yard breasttroke:

Trevor Throckmorton, MT, 2nd, 1:20.48; Preston Hines, W, 3rd, 1:21.40; Reilly Downing, W, 5th, 1:25.68

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay:

Miami Trace, 3rd, 5:12.82 (Abbie Brandt, Keely McBride, Kate Leach, Kylie Pettit); Washington, 4th, 5:44.49 (Jordan McCane, Eryne Croker, Haley Brenner, Cheyenne Tuttle); Miami Trace, 5th, 6:22.50 (Emily McNeal, Kaitlyn Arnold, Madison Shannon, Kelsey Leasure)

Boys 400-yard freestyle relay:

Washington, 3rd, 4:55.44 (Chandler Carr, Blake Walker, Ryan Elrich, Benaiah Harper); Miami Trace, 4th, 4:59.70 (Christian Rossiter, Hunter Roush, Jacob Downing, Max Trimble)