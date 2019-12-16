The Miami Trace Panther wrestling team traveled up I-71 this past weekend to compete at the Hamilton Township Classic.

This 13-team event is new to the Panthers’ schedule and gave them a chance to compete against some of the larger schools in the Columbus area. Not only did the Panthers compete, but they ran away with the team championship by out distancing their closest competitor (Hilliard Davidson) by over 100 points.

The Panther wrestlers had several placers on the day and were led by five individual weight class champions: Weston Melvin (113-pounds); Vinny Munro (138-pounds); Graham Carson (145-pounds); Mcale Callahan (152-pounds); and Bryce Bennett (195-pounds).

This was a team effort as all Miami Trace wrestlers won matches and contributed to the team championship. Due to some early season injuries and illness, some wrestlers filled roles to help the team to the team championship.

Most notably, senior team captain Dawson Wallace competed in the 182-pound weight class giving up nearly 20-pounds to his opponents. Dawson ended the day by finishing in sixth place and exemplifying the leadership principle of leading by example.

Coach Ben Fondale was pleased by his wrestlers’ early season conditioning and mental attitude.

“Often times at the beginning of the season, young teams lack confidence and the will to push through tough matches,” Fondale said. “However, this weekend our wrestlers did not stop wrestling hard throughout the entire tournament, even against opponents with more experience.

“It looked as though we were in great condition,” Fondale said. “We will continue to work on our conditioning and cover a few defensive moves from the bottom this week as we prepare for tough competition at the Frickers Dual meet tournament this coming weekend.”

The Panther wrestlers will travel this weekend to compete in the two-day Fricker’s Dual Meet tournament in Defiance, Ohio.

Those placing 1st through 4th in the tournament include:

Weston Melvin: 113-pound Champion

Aiden Johnson: 120-pound 4th place

Vinny Munro: 138-pound Champion

Graham Carson: 145-pound Champion

Mcale Callahan: 152-pound Champion

Kylan Knapp: 160-pound 3rd place

Bryce Bennett: 195-pound Champion

Luke Hoppes: 220-pound 3rd place

Grant DeBruin: 285-pound Runner-up

The Miami Trace Panthers after winning the Hamilton Township Invitational Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Coach Jake Garringer, Riston LeBeau, Weston Melvin, Jesse Benitez, Bryce Bennett, head coach Ben Fondale, Titus Lehr, Kylan Knapp, Vinny Munro, Ashton Curtis, Storm Duffy, Stephen Lehr, David Tyndal, Mcale Callahan, Shane Seymour, Zac Tinkler, Graham Carson, Luke Hoppes, Aiden Johnson and Dawson Wallace. Miami Trace's individual champions at Hamilton Township Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019; (l-r); Bryce Bennett (195); Mcale Callahan (152); Graham Carson (145); Vinny Munro (138) and Weston Melvin (113).