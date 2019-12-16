Lady Lions fall at Chillicothe, 54-47

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lions visited Chillicothe Wednesday, Dec. 11 for a Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game.

Chillicothe won the game, 54-47.

Senior Shawna Conger led Washington in scoring with 16 points. She was 12 of 13 from the free throw line.

Sophomore Jeleeya Tyree-Smith scored 10 points, senior Halli Wall had nine points, freshman Natalie Woods scored five points, sophomore Aaralyne Estep scored four and freshman Megan Sever had three points.

Shawnice Smith was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 21 points.

Jacey Harding scored 11 points, Julia Hall had nine and Avery Erslan scored seven for the Cavs.

“Clearly tonight was a little disappointing,” Washington head coach Samantha Leach said. “We did not show up to play and Chillicothe outworked us for the first three quarters.

“It was encouraging to see our kids not give up in the fourth quarter,” Leach said. “Our team mentality at the end of the game was where it should have been at the start. Hopefully we are able to learn a lot from tonight’s loss.”

Chillicothe led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime.

The Lady Cavaliers outscored Washington 10-3 in the third quarter for a 35-26 Chillicothe lead.

Washington had 10 turnovers, 23 rebounds (12 on the offensive end), seven steals and two assists.

Estep led with three steals. Conger led with six rebounds.

Washington (4-2 overall, 2-2 in the FAC after a 46-23 win at Jackson Saturday) is back at home for a non-conference game against Wilmington Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Lions will take on the Lady Panthers Saturday at Miami Trace at 6 p.m.

That game will be preceded by the boys junior-varsity game between Washington and Miami Trace at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the varsity game between the Blue Lions and Panthers at 7:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 11 12 3 21 — 47

C 12 13 10 19 — 54

WASHINGTON — Allie Mongold 0-0-0; Aaralyne Estep 2-0-4; Kendall Dye 0-0-0; Jeleeya Tyree-Smith 0 (2)-4-10; Abby Tackage 0-0-0; Megan Sever 1-1-3; Natalie Woods 2-1-5; Halli Wall 3 (1)-0-9; Shawna Conger 2-12-16. TOTALS — 10 (3)-18-47. Free throw shooting: 17 of 21 for 81 percent.

CHILLICOTHE — Zoe Ford 1-2-4; Julia Hall 0 (3)-0-9; Jacey Harding 3 (1)-2-11; Emma Fromm 0-0-0; Aries Barnes 1-0-2; Alyssa Cunningham 0-0-0; Shawnice Smith 7 (1)-4-21; Avery Erslan 3-1-7. TOTALS — 15 (5)-9-54. Free throw shooting: 9 of 17 for 53 percent. Three-point field goals: Hall, 3; Harding, Smith.