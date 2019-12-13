Blue Lions fall to Chillicothe Cavaliers

CHILLICOTHE — It was a tough night for the Washington Blue Lions Friday as they visited defending Frontier Athletic Conference Chillicothe for a match-up against the Cavaliers.

Chillicothe won this game, 85-22

The Blue Lions were led in scoring by freshman Tanner Lemaster with 10 points. He hit his team’s only three-point field goal of the game.

Sophomore Karson Runk was next in scoring for Washington with four points.

Chillicothe hit 10 threes in the game, with senior Tre Beard making five on his way to a game-high 19 points.

Senior Branden Noel hit two threes and scored a total of 17 points.

Senior Jayvon Maughmer was also in double figures with 11 points.

Chillicothe led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 46-14 at halftime.

At the end of three quarters of play, it was 68-20, Chillicothe.

The Blue Lions (0-6 overall, 0-3 in the FAC) are back in action Tuesday in another conference game, this time against the Jackson Ironmen.

Jackson defeated Hillsboro Friday night, 66-59.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 6 8 6 2 — 22

C 15 31 22 17 — 85

WASHINGTON — Karson Runk 2-0-4; Brice Cartwright 1-0-2; Drew Moats 1-0-2; Trevin Brown 0-0-0; Mitch Lotz 0-2-2; Stone DuBois 0-0-0; Titus Lotz 0-0-0; Tanner Lemaster 3 (1)-1-10; Trevor Rarick 0-0-0; Traeton Johnson 1-0-2; Noah Hicks 0-0-0. TOTALS — 8 (1)-3-22. Free throw shooting: 3 of 3 for 100 percent. Three-point field goal: Lemaster.

CHILLICOTHE — Vincent Roper 3-1-7; Kam Smith 3-0-6; Tre Beard 2 (5)-0-19; Joel Barnes 1-2-4; Isaac McCory 0-0-0; Donavin Baker 1-0-2; Courtland Duncan 2-0-4; Jaiden Cain 0-0-0; Michael Miller 0-0-0; Brandon Noel 5 (2)-1-17; Keyon Williams 2-0-4; Jayvon Maughmer 5-1-11; Eli Taylor 1 (2)-0-8; Lucas Crawford 0 (1)-0-3. TOTALS — 25 (10)-5-85. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Beard, 5; Noel, 2; Taylor, 2; Crawford.